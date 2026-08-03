Haryana powerhouse of sports, says Saini as state bags 7 of 13 gold medals in Glasgow

Reiterating the state government’s commitment towards sportspersons, Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini on Sunday said that by bagging seven out of 13 gold medals at the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, Haryana has again proved that it is a powerhouse of sports. Saini said that under the women empowerment initiatives, special sports scholarships and free coaching facilities are being made available to daughters. (HT File)

Saini said that the sportspersons who won medals at the Glasgow games brought laurels to the nation. The CM said the state’s women athletes also won the highest number of medals. “Haryana’s sportspersons have delivered an outstanding performance in boxing and javelin at the Commonwealth Games,’’ he said at Chandigarh.

Among the medal winners, Rewari’s para-athlete Sharmila won a gold medal, while Bhiwani’s boxers Preeti Pawar, Jasmine Lamboria, Sakshi Chaudhary, Sachin Siwach, Priya Ghanghas and Hisar’s boxer Ankush won gold medals. Similarly, Panipat’s javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra and Hansi’s boxer Narender Berwal won silver medals. Bhiwani’s athlete Seema won a bronze medal in the discus throw.

Saini said that under the sports policy, besides government jobs, cash awards are also provided to sportspersons. In addition, indoor stadiums, synthetic tracks and world-class academies are being established. Sports nurseries and new playgrounds have been developed at the village level. Gymnasiums have also been opened across the state.

Saini said that under the women empowerment initiatives, special sports scholarships and free coaching facilities are being made available to daughters. With the resolution of “Khelenge Haryana, Jeetenge Haryana”, the government is taking sports to new heights by providing sportspersons with world-class facilities, better coaching and financial assistance.

Hooda seeks DSP-rank jobs for CWG medalists of Haryana

Rohtak Former Haryana CM and leader of Opposition (LoP) Bhupinder Singh Hooda congratulated athletes for their outstanding performance at the CWG and urged the state government to appoint all medal winners to senior government posts, including that of deputy superintendent of police (DSP).

Congratulating the medal-winning athletes, Hooda said Haryana’s sportspersons had once again brought laurels to the country by excelling on the international stage.

He credited their continued success to the sports policy, infrastructure and academies established during the Congress government, which, he said, transformed Haryana into a leading sporting hub and provided opportunities for young athletes.

Taking a swipe at the BJP government, Hooda alleged that it had altered the sports policy introduced during the Congress regime, resulting in athletes being deprived of the rewards, recognition and government jobs they deserved.