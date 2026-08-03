Spice of Life: Drive to purpose on wheels of wisdom

Every day, I commute to my workplace and back—a routine repeated so often it should feel ordinary. Yet over the years, this daily drive has quietly transformed into my greatest teacher, offering profound life lessons hidden in the mundane rhythm of traffic, signals, and changing weather. Traffic signals carry their own subtle wisdom, too. Every red signal demands a pause, inviting a moment of quiet reflection. Life presents similar red lights—moments when progress slows and plans stall—teaching us to trust that the green signal to move forward will eventually arrive. (HT File)

I prefer driving in silence, save for soft music drifting in the background. In a world saturated with notifications and constant noise, those few quiet minutes before the workday begins have become sacred. This peaceful space teaches me the art of maun—the gentle beauty of being alone with my thoughts, allowing my mind to settle before meeting the demands of the day.

Like anyone on the road, I look forward to reaching my destination, but driving has taught me that the journey matters just as much as the arrival. On some days, the roads are smooth and the drive feels effortless; on others, traffic jams and diversions bring unexpected delays. Interruptions that once frustrated me now offer a quiet reminder that patience is often the only bridge between where we are and where we want to be.

Traffic signals carry their own subtle wisdom, too. Every red signal demands a pause, inviting a moment of quiet reflection. Life presents similar red lights—moments when progress slows and plans stall—teaching us to trust that the green signal to move forward will eventually arrive.

Cruising through scorching summer afternoons, monsoon showers, and chilly winter mornings reinforces another simple truth: No season lasts forever. Life shifts through similar phases—some bright and easy, others harsh and demanding—yet every season carries its own purpose.

The road is also a microcosm of human nature, shared with cautious, impatient, reckless, and courteous drivers alike. We cannot control how others drive, but we can choose how we respond. The open road demands restraint, composure, and the balance to keep moving without letting someone else’s haste dictate our peace.

I still recall the sting of embarrassment when my car stalled at a busy signal years ago. Before I could turn the key, drivers behind me erupted in a chorus of frantic honking and shouts. In that moment, I felt flustered, but the incident stayed with me as a metaphor for life. Sometimes, even when we are doing our absolute best, external pressure makes us doubt ourselves. That morning taught me never to abandon my path simply because those behind me are impatient.

Perhaps the most profound lesson the road offers is the grace of staying in one’s lane. There is no need to race every vehicle in sight. We all travel toward different destinations at our own unique speeds, and life grows infinitely more peaceful when we focus on our own track rather than comparing our pace to others. Taking different routes to work reveals a similar truth; whether a path is short, scenic, or congested, they all lead to the same end. In life, too, people take different roads, but every soul ultimately seeks growth, purpose, and connection.

Some of my happiest drives are those shared with family, where the same familiar roads feel warmer, distances shrink, and laughter transforms the ordinary into cherished memories. Even stopping along the way for small errands serves a purpose, proving that brief pauses are not obstacles, but essential moments of renewal.

What appears on the surface to be a simple, repetitive commute is, in reality, a moving classroom—one that continually imparts patience, acceptance, resilience, gratitude, and joy. Happy driving.

The writer is an assistant professor of botany at DAV College, Sector 10, Chandigarh, and can be reached at ranjugulatidav@gmail.com