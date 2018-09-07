Shahid Kapoor on becoming a dad again: I and Mira are calmer, feel like veterans this time

Shahid Kapoor and his wife Mira Rajput became proud parents to a baby boy on Wednesday and the actor was seen visiting the hospital with his little girl Misha in tow on Thursday. While Shahid had confessed to being a bag of nerves when Mira had given birth to Misha two years ago, the actor feels that both he and Mira have learnt a lot, thanks to their daughter. This time around, Shahid said both he he and Mira are calmer and more relaxed.

In an interview with Mid-Day before the birth of his baby boy, the actor spoke about becoming a parent for the second time. He said, “It’s completely different this time. I think we are calmer and more relaxed.” He added, “Mira and I would be asking questions and having doubts. But this time around, we feel like veterans. We have done it once, so we can handle it this time around.”

He also spoke on whether Misha understands what it means to have a younger sibling and said, “With a two-year-old, you can’t tell them too much and at the same time, you can’t surprise them completely. So we make subtle mentions because kids are really absorbent. They learn from looking at things around. She is aware of the change without us having had a conversation with her.”

Shahid Kapoor and daughter Misha arrived at the hospital to visit Mira Rajput and the new born baby

Shahid and Misha posed for the photographers waiting outside the hospital.

Shahid Kapoor was all smiles as he entered the hospital with his daughter

Misha and Shahid before they met Mira and the new born baby.

Pankaj Kapoor arrived at the hospital to meet Mira Rajput and the new born baby.

Pankaj Kapoor visited his daughter-in-law Mira Rajput at the hospital.

Shahid’s brother Ishaan Khatter and his father Pankaj Kapoor were the first ones to have visited the baby boy and the mother in the hospital. Speaking about the new addition to the family, Pankaj said to Mumbai Mirror, “It’s the most delightful thing that can happen to any family. Shahid’s family is now complete. God bless all of them. We are thrilled about the new arrival.”

Shahid’s mother Neelima Azim also revealed that they are still thinking of a name for the baby. “My dearest elder son’s family is now complete... Misha (Shahid and Mira’s two-year-old daughter) has got a brother and Ishaan (son of Neelima Azim and Rajesh Khattar) has got a nephew now. I’m a hands-on grandmother with Misha and since I’ve had two boys of my own, being with the new member of the family will come naturally to me,” she told Mumbai Mirror.

First Published: Sep 07, 2018 14:37 IST