Koffee With Karan 6: Rana Daggubati wants to set up Prabhas with Katrina Kaif and chooses Deepika Padukone for himself

On Sunday’s episode of Koffee With Karan, host Karan Johar did something unprecedented. He invited the biggest names from the Telugu film industry, the team of Baahubali.

Karan began the show by talking about how much pride he feels towards director SS Rajamouli and actors Prabhas and Rana Daggubati for what they have achieved. Baahubali was a blockbuster like no other and made Rs 2000 crore at the box office.

Upon their arrival on the show, Karan reassured them that he would be kind towards everyone with his questions and particularly towards Prabhas. This was Prabhas’ first appearance on a television show. Rajamouli said that the star is rather shy in nature. He said that while he is a big time introvert who gets uncomfortable around more than three people, he is friendly and carefree in the company of friends.

Karan began by revisiting Baahubali and its grand success. He asked Prabhas what it was like when the film was released. Prabhas said that he was in Delhi when it happened. He had promised Rana and Rajamouli that they would be together on release day to give each other support but he got tensed at the last moment and told them he would not be coming. Rajamouli said that the while the audience in North and Tamil Nadu took to the film right away, Telugu audience wasn’t as receptive initially. Until the evening of release day, the makers were still not sure where the film had hit the mark. It took few days for them to be sure that they were indeed looking at a hit.

Karan also asked the three if they were nervous about giving almost five years of their life to the film. While Rana said that he did manage to work on a few projects in that time, Prabhas gave all his time exclusively to Baahubali. He said that his time was all that he could have offered to Rajamouli. He was told that he had thought the film would take three years to complete but considering it was Rajamouli, he assumed it might take another year. Rana joked that at the film city that they shot at, other actors and filmmakers would make several different projects, they would still be on their horses and in their armours year after year, waving to them.

Karan asked Rana and Prabhas if they are single at the moment. Both of them said that they are. However, Karan asked Prabhas about the rumours of a link-up with Anushka Shetty and Prabhas said that those were indeed just rumours. When asked about his relationship with Trisha, Rana said that they were ‘friends’ for a very long time but things just didn’t work out between them.

Karan then asked Rajamouli who he thought would get married first between the two and he was quick to respond that Rana would. He said Prabhas was too lazy to go through the trouble of finding a girl and setting up a wedding. Meanwhile, Rana is much more organised in his life and has a plan charted out for everything. Getting married is just another box that needs to be ticked and he will do it when the time is right. However, he wasn’t sure how long the wedding would last.

Karan then played the Koffee shots game with the men, starting with Rajamouli. He confessed that he has said good things about a movie on Twitter when he didn’t even like it and has been confused as Kattappa from Baahubali. He said that he hasn’t thought of changing his actors midway into a film and wasn’t partial towards either Prabhas or Rana during the production of his film.

When it was the boys’ turn, Rana confessed being a member of the mile high club and that he’s had friends with benefits. Prabhas refused it all but at the end confessed that he has lied on the Koffee couch.

The rapid fire round began with Rana. He said that Deepika Padukone was the hottest actress from the current generation, would set up Prabhas with Katrina Kaif, would call Ranbir Kapoor for gossip and that Anushka was the sexiest actress in the Telugu film industry.

When it was Prabhas’ turn to answer the questions, he said he would set him up with Trisha and that he found Anushka to be the sexiest actress in the Telugu film industry and also his favorite co-star. He also warned that nothing more is to be assumed from his answer. When asked about a Bollywood actress who makes him go weak in the knees, he said Deepika.

Rajamouli was asked the one thing that he has that Bollywood directors don’t, he said he was the best at enhancing emotions through actions. He said that south superstars have a better idea of what their audiences want compared to Bollywood stars and that he wouldn’t replace Rana or Prabhas if the film was made in Hindi. He said he can’t choose between Rajkumar Hirani and Anurag Kashyap as his favorite Bollywood director but Ranbir was his favorite actor. He also confessed that the first part of Baahubali was his favourite between the two.

Rajamouli ended up winning the Koffee Hamper.

First Published: Dec 24, 2018 08:45 IST