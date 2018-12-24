Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga first poster: Anil Kapoor gets the best birthday gift from daughter Sonam. See pic

The first poster of Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga was shared on social media on Monday as actor Anil Kapoor celebrated his birthday. The film brings together father-daughter duo of Anil and Sonam Kapoor for the first time.

Also starring Juhi Chawla and Rajkummar Rao, it is a slice-of-life film. Sonam shared the first poster and wrote, “What a day to release the first poster of #EkLadkiKoDekhaTohAisaLaga. Happy Birthday Daddy @Anilkapoor! This film is a tribute to the father-daughter bond.”

She also announced that the trailer of the film will be released on December 27. Anil also took to Twitter and said, “Excited to present the first look of #EkLadkiKoDekhaToAisaLaga. Honoured to begin this journey on my birthday along with my lovely daughter @sonamakapoor.”

Rajkummar also shared the first look poster and wished his costar as well. He wrote on Twitter, “Happy birthday my favourite @AnilKapoor sir. Thank u for teaching me so many things. What a great day to launch #EkLadkiKoDekhaToAisaLaga’s new movie poster!”

Anil has been showered with wishes on social media by friends, family and fans. Arjun Kapoor, Anil’s nephew and costar in Mubarakan wished his uncle a happy birthday and wrote, “The maddest man child who’s 26 going on 62 !!! Janamdin Mubarakan !!! It’s been a privilege to be ur nephew & an honour being ur co star... @anilskapoor.”

Currently, Sonam is shooting for her film The Zoya Factor with Dulquer Salmaan, while her father is busy preparing for his role in Takht.

First Published: Dec 24, 2018 15:54 IST