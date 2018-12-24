Sonam Kapoor wishes dad Anil Kapoor on his birthday, says the year has been hard and beautiful for them

Actor Sonam Kapoor on Monday wrote a note on the occasion of her father Anil Kapoor’s birthday and shared it on social media. The actor noted that it was a momentous year for the both of them as Sonam got to share screen space with her father for the first time in her career and Anil saw his daughter getting married.

She wrote, “Happy happy birthday Dad... this has been a momentous year for both of us. For the first time in 10 years of being in this industry I shared a frame with you and was your costar.. And you also had to see me get married.. all this was a complete roller coaster... hard and beautiful at the same time.. I’m thankful for the teachings of love, progressive ideals and morals that have been a part of my upbringing , and each year I realise more and more what a gift that is in this day and age.. love you so much... @anilskapoor #ekladkikodekhatohaisalaga.”

Sonam’s sister Rhea, who was a part of a producer’s roundtable recently, revealed that Anil took an year to accept a father’s role in Dil Dhadakne Do. She explained, “His thing was, ‘If I’m playing a father, I’m playing the best father in the world’.”

Sonam and Anil’s Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga also stars Rajkummar Rao and Juhi Chawla in lead roles. According to a recent report in Times Now, the film is about a father who reveals his love story to his daughter and seeks her understanding. The title of the film is from Anil’s film 1942: A Love Story, in which he sings this song about Manisha Koirala.

Anil Kapoor will also be seen in Karan Johar’s directorial Takht, for which the actor was asked to gain weight. About this, he said to his daughter Rhea, “Karan wants to destroy my career”. Takht also stars Ranveer Singh, Vicky Kaushal, Kareena Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar, Janhvi Kapoor and others.

First Published: Dec 24, 2018 09:43 IST