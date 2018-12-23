Priyanka Chopra, Isha Ambani, Deepika Padukone, Sonam Kapoor, Neha Dhupia: Most stunning brides of 2018

2018 was the year of the celebrity wedding. Some of our favourite stars have tied the knot this year, like Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone, Sonam Kapoor, and yes, Isha Ambani, the only daughter of India’s richest man, Mukesh Ambani. From spur-of-the-moment ceremonies (we’re looking at you, Neha Dhupia) to beautiful destination weddings (Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh’s Lake Como nuptials), to one of the most extravagant weddings of the year (Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas’ lavish Jodhpur wedding), 2018 has certainly brought us a slew of incredible celebrity weddings.

It’s not every year that we get to see celebrity wedding after celebrity wedding. And while we are still obsessed with Deepika Padukone, Priyanka Chopra and Isha Ambani, all of whom tied the knot in November and December, there were plenty of other stylish brides in 2018 who stepped up their bridal game, leading us to believe that 2018’s crop of wedding lehengas may be the most glamorous we’ve ever seen. From actor Sonam Kapoor’s red bridal lehenga by Anuradha Vakil that she accessorised with plenty of jewels to Isha Ambani, who stunned in a showstopping Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla lehenga covered in delicate beads and crystals, these are the most incredibly gorgeous wedding lehengas we’ve seen in 2018:

Isha Ambani was a stunner in a bespoke Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla lehenga as she married businessman Anand Piramal on December 12 at Antilia, the Ambani’s luxurious family home in Mumbai. The Ambani heiress wore a 16-panelled ghagra in two shades of off-white. The intricate lehenga was hand-embroidered in the finest zardozi, vasli, mukaish and nakshi work. The Mughal Jaalis and floral panels were highlighted with crystals and sequins, while a vermilion hue on the zardozi borders lent a bridal touch to Isha’s wedding look.

At her wedding to businessman Anand Ahuja on May 8 in Mumbai, actor Sonam Kapoor was a sight to behold. The Veere di Wedding star opted for a modern-yet-classic red and gold lehenga by Anuradha Vakil. Her super-pretty, whimsical floral lehenga looked like a modern version of a traditional red bridal lehenga. The breathtaking bridal outfit was covered with intricate gold embroidery. Sonam’s lehenga was accessorised with stunning vintage jewellery — a choker layered with a guttapusalu necklace, multi-stranded matha patti and tons of bangles.

Priyanka Chopra looked radiant in a sequin-covered red bridal lehenga as she married Nick Jonas in a Hindu ceremony on December 2 at Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur. Priyanka’s sparkling, crimson Sabyasachi lehenga was made of hand-cut organza flowers, French knots in silk floss, and Siam-red crystals. It also featured elaborate beading and embroidery on both the blouse and floor-length veil. Paying tribute to traditional Mughal jewellery, Priyanka’s wedding day jewels included uncut diamonds, emeralds, and Japanese cultured pearls set in 22-karat gold. There were also diamonds shaped as tiny stars to give the bridal look a whimsical touch, Sabyasachi shared on Instagram. Priyanka’s bridal necklace and earrings featured pear-shaped diamonds and white gold.

For her Lake Como wedding with actor Ranveer Singh on November 15, actor Deepika Padukone was dressed head-to-toe in Sabyasachi. Deepika’s opulent bridal lehenga was traditional and full of hidden details; it was hand-embroidered golden tilla details and paired with a chowki design aari-taari dupatta. Deepika’s dramatic, statement-making dupatta came complete with a heavy border with the age-old saying ‘Sada Saubhagyavati Bhava’ written on it in Devnagri. ‘Sada Saubhagyavati Bhava’ is considered a blessing to newlyweds, which translates to ‘may you forever be married.’ Along with a huge engagement ring, Deepika wore 22-karat gold and uncut diamond jewellery -- a statement maang tikka, jadau jhumkas, a bridal chuda, a nath (nose ring) and beautiful golden kalire worn with a gaggle of bangles and rings.

For her 10 May wedding to actor Angad Bedi, Neha Dhupia wore an intricate baby pink lehenga from Anita Dongre. The pretty bride’s blush chanderi lehenga was embroidered with floral motifs that reminded of lush beautiful gardens. The handcrafted lehenga, embroidered with exquisite gota patti, zardozi, resham, dori and sequin work, was the perfect ensemble for a summer wedding. Her make-up was done in mauve and neutral tones, while shades of pink enhanced her flawless, dewy skin. Paired with a sweatheart neck choli and a matching organza dupatta, Neha’s wedding look, reminiscent of actor Anushka Sharma’s Sabyasachi wedding lehenga from 2017, proved pink is as bridal as ever.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

First Published: Dec 23, 2018 18:13 IST