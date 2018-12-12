Isha Ambani wedding LIVE updates: Aamir Khan, Amitabh Bachchan arrive at Mukesh Ambani residence

In a season of big, fat Indian weddings, the Wednesday nuptials of Isha Ambani, daughter of industrialist Mukesh and Nita Ambani, is the biggest of them all. Isha is marrying Anand Piramal, son of industrialist Ajay Piramal, at the family residence Antilia.

The wedding is being held in Mumbai on Wednesday but festivities began weeks ago, starting in September with an engagement party at a lakeside Italian palace. Over the weekend, thousands attended pre-wedding parties in Udaipur, where Beyonce performed and former US secretary of state Hillary Clinton was seen dancing with Shah Rukh Khan.

Here are live updates from Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal wedding…

5:00 PM IST The groom and the baraat arrive at venue Groom Anand Piramal arrived at the venue in a vintage car. He hid his face from the paparazzi with a pillow. The baraat had also arrived at the venue. Groom Anand Piramal arrives at the venue. (Viral Bhayani) The baraat arrives at the venue. (Viral Bhayani)





4:48 PM IST Aamir Khan, Kiara Advani arrive at the venue Actor Aamir Khan arrived for the wedding with his wife and film producer Kiran Rao. Also seen at the wedding was actor Kiara Advani. Aamir Khan with Kiran Rao at the wedding. (ANI) Kiara Advani at the wedding. (Viral Bhayani)





4:41 PM IST Ambanis arrive at the venue The Ambani family, including Mukesh Ambani’s brother Anil, sister-in-law Tina, sons Anand and Aakash, wife Neeta and to-be daughters-in-law Radhika Merchant and Shloka Mehta were spotted at the venue. Anand and Aakash arrived on horses. The Ambanis at the wedding. (Viral Bhayani)



