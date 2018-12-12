Mukesh Ambani’s home Antilia decked up like a bride ahead of Isha Ambani’s wedding. See pics, videos

Industrialist Mukesh Ambani’s daughter Isha Ambani is all set to tie the knot with Anand Piramal on December 12. The doting father had hosted an extravagant pre-wedding ceremony in Udaipur a few days back, which had the who’s who of Bollywood in full attendance. While the world is yet to come to terms with the fact that R&B singer Beyonce performed at the do, the countdown for the grand wedding -- scheduled to take place at the Ambani residence Antilia -- has already begun.

The 27-storey building, said to be the costliest private residence in the world, has been lit up in fairy lights and is a sight to behold. Not only this, the road leading to the venue has also come to life with elaborate flower decorations on the trees and roadside. Huge bells decorated with yellow and orange marigold flowers have been put up across the road.

A special grand entrance has been built at the gate for the occasion decorated with red flowers and artificial pink walls. The entire open space inside the residence has been covered with an unending series of bright lights.

The house of Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani is seen illuminated, centre, ahead of the wedding of his daughter Isha, in Mumbai. (AP)

A street is lit-up outside the house of Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani ahead of the wedding of his daughter Isha in Mumbai. (AP)

Preparations underway at the residence of Mukesh Ambani, Antilla, ahead of his daughter Isha Ambani's wedding to Anand Piramal, in Mumbai, India, on Tuesday. (HT)

According to a report in DNA, around 600 guests have been invited for the grand wedding. The guest list is said to have been limited to only the members of the Ambanis and Piramal families, Bollywood celebs and a few high-profile politicians. The security arrangements have also been beefed up around on the Peddar Road area with a huge number of police personnel on duty.

Talking about the grand sangeet, the do was attended by former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton along with Bollywood couples Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas, Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan, Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao along with Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif and many others.

First Published: Dec 12, 2018 10:42 IST