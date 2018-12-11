Aishwarya Rai, Karisma Kapoor dance together at Isha Ambani’s pre-wedding festivities, put past behind. Watch video

Isha Ambani’s pre-wedding ceremonies like the recently concluded sangeet at Udaipur has seen many firsts, like the three Khans —Salman, Shah Rukh and Aamir — dancing at the same event. Now, yet another ‘wall’ seems to have been broken. At the sangeet ceremony, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Karisma Kapoor were seen dancing together.

Why would that be of any consequence? Well, that is because Aishwarya is the wife of actor Abhishek Bachchan while Karisma dated Abhishek for seven years before they were engaged to get married. However, the engagement was broken off and Karisma went on to marry her now-ex husband, Sunjay Kapur. So seeing them dance together was pleasant indeed.

It seems, all the concerned parties have let bygones be bygones. In fact, it would not be inappropriate to add here that showing the way for such an attitude is the young brigade of Bollywood.

Some time back, a picture was online which showed Karan Johar in the company of Deepika Padukone, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Shah Rukh Khan and Aamir Khan. Nothing out of place there, other than the fact that Deepika and Ranbir are ex-lovers (Deepika even had a tattoo of his initials on her nape, at one time). The fact that ex-lovers and their current partners could meet and enjoy time together showed how these stars weren’t letting themselves be victims of their past.

Deepika and Ranbir have realised that being friends is more important, it seems. The result was that they have walked the ramp together and done films opposite each other. In fact, Deepika and Alia even appeared on Koffee With Karan together in this season’s inaugural episode.

Meanwhile, the Isha Ambani wedding functions’ juggernaut rolls on. After a dreamy engagement at Italy’s scenic Lake Como in September this year and an exciting sangeet ceremony in Udaipur, the couple is all set to tie the knot at Mukesh Ambani’s residence Antilia, in South Mumbai on December 12. Isha will marry Anand Piramal, son of Swati and Ajay Piramal - founder of Piramal Realty, a leading real estate firm.

