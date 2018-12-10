Isha Ambani’s sangeet brought Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan and Salman Khan onstage. Watch videos

The most extravagant wedding of the country is here. Isha Ambani, daughter of industrialist Mukesh Ambani, is all set to tie the knot with Anand Piramal on December 12. The pre-wedding functions of the couple were held in Udaipur over the weekend and saw the presence of Bollywood personalities, politicians and leading industrialists.

On Saturday, the sangeet ceremony had pop star Beyonce headlining it but Bollywood’s superstars—Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan — also performed at the event.

While the bride-to-be and her family obviously danced their hearts’ out, it was the dances by Bollywood biggies that drew the loudest whistles. The star was, of course, Shah Rukh whose dance with wife Gauri Khan was perhaps a first. The duo hit the stage and put up a show to remember. Looking dapper in a black sherwani, Shah Rukh was in his elements, doing his signature steps with the enthusiasm of a 25 year old. What’s more, at one stage, during his many performances, Aamir too joined him. Wearing a bright red sherwani, Aamir was seen following SRK as far as the dance steps went.

In yet another video that is now online, Salman Khan can be seen in the background, dancing with Isha and her brother Anant.

The season of high profile weddings continue--the first to begin the process were Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, who had a dreamy wedding in the picturesque Lake Como in Italy. Their twin wedding ceremonies’ pictures — according to Konkani and Sikh rituals — were understated and classy. They kept the momentum going, routinely posting pictures from their various receptions.

Just as their wedding functions were getting done, global star Priyanka Chopra and American singer Nick Jonas (and now the national ‘jiju’) kickstarted their wedding ceremonies. Pictures and video clips from their Jodhpur wedding showed a proper big, fat Punjabi wedding in progress. Her sangeet function was no less than a Bollywood awards’ night. Subsequently, pictures and videos from her December 1 Christian wedding, followed by a Hindu wedding, had fans asking for more. Her Delhi wedding reception saw PM Narendra Modi in attendance. Her Mumbai reception is reportedly scheduled for December 20.

Meanwhile, Isha’s wedding functions began nearly two months back with a lavish engagement in Lake Como. The Ambani household will see two weddings in close proximity. Mukesh’s son Akash Ambani will soon marry fiancee Shloka Mehta. In fact, their pre-engagement and engagement bashes in Mumbai were high profile too. On both the occasions, a host of Bollywood biggies like Shah Rukh, Aamir, Salman, Kareena Kapoor, Karan Johar, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor and the Bachchan family attended them.

First Published: Dec 10, 2018 09:30 IST