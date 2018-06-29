Peek inside Ambani bash as Isha Ambani welcomes bride-to-be Shloka Mehta to the family. Watch video

As Mukesh and Nita Ambani gear up for a grand engagement of son Akash Ambani and Shloka on Saturday, Mukesh Ambani and Nita hosted a star-studded pre-engagement bash on Thursday. It was attended by Bollywood stars including Priyanka Chopra, Shah Rukh Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Karan Johar, among several others. However, the moment from the bash that really stood out was when the Ambani daughter, Isha, welcomed soon-to-be-bride Shloka Mehta, followed by other members of the family.

In videos and pictures that have now surfaced online, Akash Ambani’s sister Isha and all other family members give a warm welcome to Shloka. Check out the pictures and videos:

#AkashAmbani #ShlokaMehta engagement | Mukesh Ambani's residence Antilia in #SouthMumbai is all decked up ahead of the couple's engagement on June 30.

While Akash chose a shade of maroon for the party, Shloka donned a pink Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla ensemble for the occasion. Akash’s sister Isha and Shloka’s sister Diya too opted for attires from the designer duo’s collection.

Nita Ambani chose a red traditional outfit, matched with jewellery and a nose ring.Check out some pics from the grand bash last night:

Priyanka Chopra with American singer-songwriter Nick Jonas during pre-engagement party of Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta at Antilia. (IANS)

Shah Rukh Khan and his wife Gauri Khan at Ambani residence Antilia in Mumbai on June 28, 2018. (IANS)

Filmmaker Karan Johar and Anant Ambani during Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta party at Antilia in Mumbai on June 28, 2018. (IANS)

Alia Bhatt at the Akash Ambani-Shloka Mehta pre-wedding bash.

Akash had proposed to Shloka a couple of months ago at a private ceremony in Goa that was attended by both the families. Their engagement ceremony will be held on Saturday, while the wedding date is yet to be finalised.

The Ambanis had visited the Siddhivinayak temple after announcing the wedding plans of Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta a few months ago. The family had thrown an elaborate party to announce the wedding too.

Shloka Mehta is the daughter of diamond magnate Russel Mehta and heads the family-run Rosy Blue Diamonds.

