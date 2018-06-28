Shah Rukh Khan, Alia Bhatt lead Bollywood brigade at Ambani party. See pics

Bollywood stars such as Shah Rukh Khan and Alia Bhatt were spotted at Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta’s mehendi ceremony in Mumbai on Friday.

Others such as Ranbir Kapoor, Vidhu Vinod Chopra, Karan Johar and Sachin Tendulkar were also seen at the Ambani residence.

Priyanka attended the ‘pre pre party’ with her rumoured boyfriend Nick Jonas on Thursday while Shah Rukh was photographed with wife Gauri Khan. Karan wore a deep red sherwani while Ranbir Kapoor wore a striped kurta.

The couple’s engagement in March had also attracted the who’s who of Bollywood, as did Isha Ambani’s engagement bash in May.

Check out pictures here:

Akash and Shloka studied together in Dhirubhai Ambani International School in Mumbai. Shloka, youngest of the three Mehta children, is director of Rosy Blue Foundation and the co-founder of ConnectFor, an organisation that matches volunteers with NGOs that need them. Shloka’s elder sister Diya recently married business tycoon Amit Jaiya’s (of Hardcastle Restaurants) son Ayush Jatia.

Akash currently heads strategy at Jio, Reliance Industry’s 4G service provider. According to reports, the wedding is planned for December 2018.

