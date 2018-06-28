Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas arrive hand in hand for Ambani party. See pics

Priyanka Chopra and her rumoured boyfriend Nick Jonas arrived holding hands for Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta’s pre-engagement mehendi party. Several other Bollywood stars were also present at the party.

Priyanka and Nick’s relationship is already hotly speculated and this is their most outward public appearance since first images of them hanging out together emerged online last month. Priyanka wore a red saree to the party while Nick wore a blue suit. They were also present at a ‘pre pre party’ held at the Ambani’s residence on Thursday.

Others such as Shah Rukh Khan, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Vidhu Vinod Chopra, Karan Johar and Sachin Tendulkar were also seen at the Ambani residence.

Priyanka and Nick arrived in Mumbai last week where she introduced him to her friends and family, including her mother. “We just went out for dinner where Nick was present. But it was a large group. There were 10-odd people, so I didn’t get the time to know him that well. I’ve met him for the first time, so it’s too early to form an opinion,” Priyanka’s mom, Madhu Chopra told DNA.

That same night, Nick seemed to have made their relationship official on social media. In a video that he shared on his Instagram story, Priyanka’s smile is seen getting bigger as she comes toward the camera, which is presumably operated by Jonas. He captioned the video, ‘Her’, and used the same emoji Priyanka used in her Goa picture.

Shortly afterwards, they took off for Goa for a vacation, along with Priyanka’s cousin and actor Parineeti Chopra and brother Siddharth.

Priyanka recently gave company to Nick as his date to his cousin’s wedding in New Jersey. She met his extended family including his brother Kevin and his wife and daughter. Priyanka and Nick met at the 2017 Met Gala where they both arrived together on the red carpet wearing designs by Ralph Lauren.

