Inside Isha Ambani’s sangeet: Priyanka Chopra, Katrina Kaif, Janhvi Kapoor headline star-studded Udaipur event. See pics

The wedding season began with a bang this year with Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh tying the knot in Italy. They were followed by Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas who got married at the Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur. After the two weddings, industrialist Mukesh Ambani’s daughter Isha Ambani is also set to tie the knot with Anand Piramal on December 12. While the wedding will take place in Mumbai, the family flew to Udaipur for the pre-wedding celebrations. A host of Bollywood actors including Priyanka Chopra, Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan and the Bachchans among others, have flown to the scenic Rajasthan city for the lavish wedding. Former US Secretary of State Hillary Clinton is also among the high profile guests to have flown to India for the event.

Newlyweds Priyanka and Nick were among the first ones to fly to Udaipur. Isha was her bridesmaid during her Christian wedding ceremony that took place on December 1. The Ambanis were among the very few who managed to attend Priyanka’s wedding in Jodhpur and Deepika, Ranveer’s reception in Mumbai around the same time. Priyanka, who has been busy promoting her new dating app along with husband Nick, reached Udaipur to be with Isha. The diva looked lovely in a crème sari and a spaghetti blouse and complemented her look with diamonds that added to her bridal glow. Meanwhile, Nick was a contrast in a black sherwani as he joined his ladylove for the gala.

Vidya Balan too attended Isha and Anand’s pre-wedding festivities in Udaipur. She looked lovely in a green lehenga paired with a huge maang-tika. Raveena Tandon too attended the party with her daughter. The mother daughter duo made for a pretty picture in traditional Indian ensembles. Shah Rukh along with wife Gauri Khan, Salman and Aamir were spotted in Udaipur for the much talked about pre-wedding celebrations. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan along with husband Abhishek Bachchan and daughter Aaradhya were also a part of the celebrations.

Actors Karisma Kapoor along with the other Kapoor sisters Janhvi and Khushi had a blast at the party and the pictures are proof it was the biggest celebration of the year.

First Published: Dec 09, 2018 09:48 IST