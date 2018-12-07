Aishwarya Rai, Amitabh Bachchan teach Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone how to party. See pics

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and her in-laws, Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan, had a ball at Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone’s Mumbai wedding reception. Fans had already seen pictures and videos of them at the party, but now, new pictures of the Bachchans have been shared online.

Posted by fanpages, the images show Aishwarya, Jaya and Amitabh dancing their hearts away at the ball. Look closely and you’d be able to spot a young Khushi Kapoor - daughter of Boney Kapoor and the late Sridevi - in the background. On the left, you can also see Malaika Arora, in a blue dress.

Ranveer and Deepika hosted a reception for their industry friends on December 1. This was preceded by two other receptions, one in Bengaluru and another in Mumbai - both for friends and family.

According to reports, Amitabh danced to Jumma Chumma with Ranveer at the party, and videos of their performance became popular online. Amitabh himself shared an inside glimpse from the party, captioning the picture of the dance performance, “It’s the girls vs the boys at Deepika-Ranveer wedding bash .. and the girls are winning.. the reactions of Vidya and Hubby and Arshad are proof.” In another photo shared by Amitabh, Ranveer can be seen laughing. Big B said the “boys” accepted the defeat “gracefully”.

Ranveer and Deepika were married in a secret Lake Como wedding on November 14 and 15. Pictures from their two ceremonies - Konkani and Sikh - were difficult to come by, but were shared officially by them upon their return to India.

After their arrival, they hosted a wedding reception in Bengaluru on November 21 for their extended families and friends. The reception was attended by sports stars such as Anil Kumble and PV Sindhu. Ranveer’s sister Ritika Bhavani then threw a dance party on November 24. A second reception was also held in Mumbai on November 28, which was attended by friends, families and media persons.

Ranveer and Deepika’s wedding reception was attended by the Ambani family, Rekha, Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Waheeda Rehman, Arjun Kapoor, Hrithik Roshan, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Karan Johar and Janhvi Kapoor, among others.

First Published: Dec 07, 2018 18:31 IST