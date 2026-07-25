From record-breaking reel to 'Pookie PM': How PM Modi’s message to students went viral

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has reportedly scored a global milestone with over 303 million views on a single Instagram reel within 24 hours. A late-night video message addressed to students by PM Modi on July 23 crossed 303 million views within a day, making it the most-viewed Instagram Reel within 24 hours. The surge also pushed the Prime Minister past the 100 million follower mark on Instagram; he now has 103 million followers, earning a million followers overnight with the viral video. At the time of writing, the video itself had amassed 345 million views.

This accomplishment narrowly surpassed the previous 24-hour record of 300 million views, held by streamer IShowSpeed for a reel featuring members of BTS. In his address regarding exam irregularities amid the ongoing CJP protests, the Prime Minister stated: “Friends, I know that paper leaks are not an ordinary matter. For lakhs of students and their parents, it is extremely painful. And that is why, in the last two and a half months since the paper leak incidents, several major steps have been taken. The culprits have been caught; they are currently in jail.”