AI, talent agility, and culture will define next global leadership moment

India’s GCC ecosystem is going through a significant transition. Over the last decade, Global Capability Centres have moved from operational support units into strategic business functions; they are now driving technology, analytics, engineering, product development, and enterprise transformation for global organisations. Artificial Intelligence

For a long time, GCC growth was mostly measured by scale, like how fast organizations could hire, expand teams, and improve operational efficiency. But today the objective is different. Global enterprises are increasingly asking if their GCCs can build future-ready capabilities, drive innovation, and support long-term business growth, not just short-term output.

Today, GCCs have evolved to mirror the enterprise itself. They are no longer simply extensions executing delegated work; they increasingly reflect the full spectrum of business functions, from technology and engineering to product innovation, operations, strategy, and customer experience. In many organisations, GCCs are evolving into enterprises, with end-to-end ownership, accountability, and a direct role in shaping global business outcomes. This shift changes how organisations must think about talent, leadership, and capability building not as support functions, but as core business priorities.

The challenge is not the availability of talent alone. It is talent readiness.

India keeps showing up as one of the world’s strongest talent reservoirs, yet a lot of organisations are quietly spotting gaps when it comes to very specialised digital skills, leadership readiness, and even cross-domain, multidisciplinary know-how. The truth is that areas like AI, cybersecurity, cloud, analytics, and product engineering aren’t just growing; they are changing fast, almost daily, and workforce development often feels like it’s lagging what the business expects.

That is exactly why continuous learning has started to matter more than people think. Upskilling and reskilling cannot really be treated as those standalone HR moves or a once-a-year training schedule anymore. What many teams need is a setup where learning is stitched into day-to-day work. Things like internal mobility, cross-functional exposure, coaching and mentoring, project-based learning, and structured capability-building programmes are getting more important by the passing time to help employees step into roles that are only now appearing.

Even if AI boosts efficiency and delivers sharper insights, there is a lot more that humans can do. Leadership, collaboration, trust, coaching and culture stay deeply human responsibilities.

Leadership within the GCC ecosystem is evolving alongside the industry's growth. India has built an exceptional pool of technical and operational talent over the years. However, the next phase of growth will depend on cultivating leaders who can influence global business decisions, lead large-scale transformation programmes, and effectively manage diverse teams, stakeholders, and executive sponsors across geographies. This requires investing in leadership development much earlier through structured mentoring, global exposure, cross-functional experiences, succession planning, and continuous capability-building. Even experienced leaders today are strengthening skills in stakeholder management, executive communication, team leadership, and change management as business environments become increasingly complex. Technical expertise alone is no longer enough. Future GCC leaders will need strong commercial acumen, adaptability, communication skills, and the ability to inspire teams while navigating organisational change at scale.

While talent remains the lifeforce of every GCC, culture is the backbone that enables it to thrive. As competition for skilled professionals intensifies, organisations are increasingly being evaluated not just on the opportunities they offer, but on the culture they create. Employees today value flexibility, inclusion, transparency, leadership accessibility, and a workplace built on trust and collaboration. These cultural elements are becoming key differentiators in attracting, engaging, and retaining talent. Ultimately, GCCs that foster a strong, people-centric culture are better positioned to build resilient, high-performing teams and sustain long-term growth.

So that opens a significant opportunity for India to strengthen its position as a global hub for innovation, capability building, and enterprise leadership. However, sustaining this momentum will require deeper collaboration between industry, academia, and policymakers to ensure workforce development keeps pace with the future of business not just today's requirements. As AI reshapes operating models, job roles, and decision-making, organisations will need to focus on developing AI-ready talent that combines technical expertise with critical thinking, creativity, ethical judgement, and business acumen. The winners will be those that continuously reskill their workforce and equip leaders and employees to work alongside AI, using it to drive innovation, productivity, and competitive advantage.

Ultimately, the GCC workforce reset is not simply about AI adoption or technology integration it is about building an AI-ready enterprise where technology, talent, leadership, and culture evolve together. AI may provide the blueprint for the future of work, but its value will only be realised through continuous investment in reskilling, leadership development, and building agile, high-performing teams.

As GCCs increasingly become a microcosm of the enterprise rather than simply an extension of it, they must be equipped with the same strategic capabilities, leadership maturity, and cultural strength expected of any global business. This means developing leaders who can drive transformation, nurturing talent with future-ready skills, and fostering workplace cultures that encourage learning, collaboration, and adaptability. Organisations that invest equally in AI, people, and leadership will be best positioned to drive innovation, resilience, and long-term competitive advantage.

(The views expressed are personal)

This article is authored by Mohith Mohan, founder & CEO, MOAR Advisory.