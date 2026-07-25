Patient safety must be foundation of the fertility ecosystem

The in-vitro fertilisation or IVF industry in India is at a critical juncture today. With recent unfortunate reports of embryo mix-ups, poor record keeping, lack of accountability by few clinics, the entire industry has come under heavy scrutiny. While such incidents are rare and authorities have initiated necessary action, they carry profound consequences for the families and risk undermining the trust of public at large in the country’s fertility ecosystem. As our nation’s fertility ecosystem grows, such incidents are a reminder that growth is not the only metric and must be equally matched by industry’s commitment to patient safety, quality and ethical care. IVF (Shutterstock)

An IVF procedure is an inherently personal and emotional journey for a couple. It is a combination of clinical expertise, advanced technology and emotionally significant decisions. Therefore, it is important that patient safety extends beyond just the procedure and captures every point of interaction, process and decision that defines a patient’s experience.

In addition to individual clinical expertise, delivery of safe fertility care needs consistent and repeatable quality systems. A standard clinical protocol, built-in traceability systems, robust laboratory quality control, quality audits and continuous training all help reduce variability and strengthen patient confidence. It is important that safety is institutionalised through governance and quality frameworks thereby helping it become scalable, measurable and sustainable with the growing industry.

With more standardised and quality driven ecosystem, India’s fertility sector has already begun adopting these principles. The implementation of the Assisted Reproductive Technology (ART) Act, 2021 has laid an important foundation in strengthening accountability, transparency and consistency across the industry. The ART Act’s primary objective includes the regulation and monitoring of ART clinics and banks, safeguarding against abuse and ensuring ethical and secure delivery of services.

Increasingly, fertility clinics are adopting standardised treatment protocols and increasing investment in labs, quality assurance, and regular training. These developments reflect that the industry is not just expanding access to fertility care but is also steadily raising the benchmark for patient safety and quality.

Organised fertility networks have a unique opportunity and responsibility to help shape higher standards of care for the entire industry. The scale of organised players helps enable investment in clinician and embryologist training, standardised operating procedures, advanced laboratory infrastructure, digital quality monitoring, robust governance frameworks that ensure consistency across multiple centres and institutionalisation of best practises. The goal is to ensure every patient receives the same standard of care irrespective of location of the centre.

Building a safe and trusted fertility ecosystem cannot and should not rest on the shoulders of just a single stakeholder. It requires a shared responsibility and commitment from clinicians, embryologists, service providers, regulators, professional organisations, technology partners, among others. The regulators and industry bodies will have to play an important role in strengthening governance, promoting best practices and encouraging continuous quality improvement.

India has the expertise, scale and innovation to be a global force in reproductive medicine. By consistently maintaining the highest standards of safety, ethics and quality into every aspect of fertility care, we have an opportunity to set global benchmarks for trusted IVF services. Let us hope that patient safety becomes not just a differentiator for fertility providers but the foundation of India’s fertility care journey.

(The views expressed are personal)

This article is authored by Dr Kshitiz Murdia, CEO & director, Indira IVF Hospital Limited.