Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh’s first pics from wedding reception for Bollywood celebs

Newlywed actors Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh have done it again. The couple turned up in stunning and co-ordinated outfits yet again for their third wedding reception in Mumbai on Saturday, hosted exclusively for their friends from the film industry.

Deepika and Ranveer shared the first pictures of their looks on their social media handles. She is seen wearing a red gown with a long veil while he looks dapper in a tuxedo. Deepika is wearing custom Zuhair Murad, while Ranveer is wearing Rohit Gandhi and Rahul Khanna.

This will be Deepika and Ranveer’s second reception in Mumbai and is exclusively for their friends and colleagues from Bollywood. Actors like Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Alia Bhatt, Akshay Kumar, Arjun Kapoor and film directors Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Rohit Shetty and Farah Khan are expected to party with the newlyweds tonight. Over 800 people are expected to attend the reception including crew members and other people associated with filmmaking.

Deepika and Ranveer tied the knot in Lake Como, Italy in a traditional Konkani ceremony on November 14, while a Sindhi wedding was organised on November 15, both of which were attended by close relatives of the two actors. The couple kept very tight security around the wedding venue and shared the first pictures on the second day of the wedding. They shared more pictures once they arrived back in India on November 17.

After their arrival, they hosted a wedding reception in Bengaluru on November 21 for their extended families and friends. It was also attended by sports stars like Anil Kumble and PV Sindhu. They then arrived back in Mumbai where Ranveer’s sister Ritika Bhavani threw a dance party on November 24 for the new couple. A second reception was also held in Mumbai on November 28, which was attended by friends, families and media persons.

First Published: Dec 01, 2018 21:23 IST