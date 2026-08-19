Lunar Eclipse in Pisces on August 28: What astrologers say this eclipse could bring

The night sky is about to put a different spin on August's eclipse season. On August 28, a partial lunar eclipse will occur as the full Moon moves through Pisces and the Sun sits opposite it in Virgo. The event will be visible from several parts of the world, including the Americas, Europe and Africa. Lunar Eclipse in Pisces on August 28: What this eclipse could bring. (Photo: Space)

Astrologers are looking at the same sky through a different lens. Because the Moon falls in Pisces, they are focusing on emotions, unfinished business, intuition and the things you may have been avoiding while trying to keep everyday life under control.

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What the Pisces lunar eclipse means in astrology You may notice a familiar tension around this full Moon. Pisces is linked with sensitivity, imagination and surrender, while Virgo is linked with routines, work, order and practical decisions.

Astrologer Paul O'Mara sees the August 28 eclipse as part of a larger story that began with the August 12 solar eclipse. In his interpretation, the earlier eclipse brought a stronger push toward beginnings, while the Pisces eclipse turns your attention toward what needs to be processed or released.

A time to release what no longer fits Pisces is the final sign of the zodiac in traditional astrology, which gives this eclipse an obvious theme of endings. Sira Nur Uysal, writing from a classical astrology perspective, describes the event as one connected with "closure and consolidation."

Think about the things you have been carrying simply because you are used to them. Perhaps you keep saying yes when you want to say no. Maybe you are holding on to an old version of yourself, or trying to make a situation work when your feelings have already changed.

The eclipse does not decide what you should leave behind. That part is yours.

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What should you do during the lunar eclipse? You do not need an elaborate ritual to mark the occasion. If you follow astrology as a reflective practice, give yourself some quiet time around the eclipse.

Write down what has been weighing on you. Look at a habit you have outgrown. Think about a conversation you have been postponing. You could even make a short list of what you want to stop carrying into the next season of your life.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only. Reader's discretion is advised.