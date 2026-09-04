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Mirzapur The Movie release, review live updates: Munna Bhaiya's return marks bhaukaal in theatres, huge start predicted

By Abhimanyu Mathur
Sep 4, 2026, 10:00:44 IST

Mirzapur The Movie release live: Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Divyenndu, and Jitendra Kumar headline this film spinoff of the Amazon Prime Video series, Mirzapur.

Mirzapur The Movie release live: Pankaj Tripathi reprises his role as Kaleen Bhaiya in the film.
Mirzapur The Movie release live: Pankaj Tripathi reprises his role as Kaleen Bhaiya in the film.

Mirzapur The Movie release live: The spinoff of the beloved web series Mirzapur has arrived in theatres. The big-budget film arrived with familiar characters and new faces, becoming the first major experiment of bringing an OTT IP to the big screens • Mirzapur: The Movie is billed as an origin story of the feud between the Tripathis and the Pandits, established in the Amazon Prime Video series.

• A gangster drama, Mirzapur has been directed by Gurmeet Singh, written by Puneet Krishna, and produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar under the banner of Excel Entertainment

• The film stars Ali Fazal, Pankaj Tripathi and Divyenndu, while Jitendra Kumar takes over from Vikrant Massey, who played Bablu Pandit in the show.

• A large support cast includes Ravi Kishan, Abhishek Banerjee, Rasika Dugal, Mohitt Maalik, Sheeba Chadha, Rajesh Tailang, Pramod Pathak, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Harshita Shekhar Gaur, Shweta Tripathi, and Sonal S Chauhan.

• The film was originally reported to be a conclusion to the Mirzapur saga, which ran for three seasons on Prime Video. But makers later clarified it was an original story.

• At the trailer launch, lead actor Ali Fazal advised fans to watch the first nine episodes of season 1, following which the film’s story begins.

• The film’s release marks the first time an Indian web series is getting a feature film spinoff, and that too, in the form of a theatrical release.

• Mirzapur The Movie was cleared by the CBFC with hardly any cuts and modifications. However, it did receive an A-rating.

• The advance bookings for the film opened four days before release. The film grossed over 7 crore in pre-sales, selling over 2 lakh tickets.

• The return of Divyenndu’s character, Munna, has fans excited. Mirzapur The Movie has been shot in Hindi, and will also release in Telugu.

...Read More

• A gangster drama, Mirzapur has been directed by Gurmeet Singh, written by Puneet Krishna, and produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar under the banner of Excel Entertainment

• The film stars Ali Fazal, Pankaj Tripathi and Divyenndu, while Jitendra Kumar takes over from Vikrant Massey, who played Bablu Pandit in the show.

• A large support cast includes Ravi Kishan, Abhishek Banerjee, Rasika Dugal, Mohitt Maalik, Sheeba Chadha, Rajesh Tailang, Pramod Pathak, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Harshita Shekhar Gaur, Shweta Tripathi, and Sonal S Chauhan.

• The film was originally reported to be a conclusion to the Mirzapur saga, which ran for three seasons on Prime Video. But makers later clarified it was an original story.

• At the trailer launch, lead actor Ali Fazal advised fans to watch the first nine episodes of season 1, following which the film’s story begins.

• The film’s release marks the first time an Indian web series is getting a feature film spinoff, and that too, in the form of a theatrical release.

• Mirzapur The Movie was cleared by the CBFC with hardly any cuts and modifications. However, it did receive an A-rating.

• The advance bookings for the film opened four days before release. The film grossed over 7 crore in pre-sales, selling over 2 lakh tickets.

• The return of Divyenndu’s character, Munna, has fans excited. Mirzapur The Movie has been shot in Hindi, and will also release in Telugu.

Follow all the updates here:
Sep 4, 2026, 10:00:44 IST

Mirzapur The Movie release live: Advance bookings soar

Mirzapur The Movie earned over 6.40 crore gross for its day 1 in advance bookings. According to Sacnilk, approximately 230K tickets were sold nationwide, across more than 10,600 tracked shows.

Sep 4, 2026, 09:45:14 IST

Mirzapur The Movie release live: First review calls film a winner

Trade analyst and critic Taran Adarsh shared the first review of the film.

Sep 4, 2026, 09:35:36 IST

Mirzapur The Movie release live: Gangster saga arrives on the big screens

Two years after the release of season 3, the film adaptation of Mirzapur has hit the screens amid much fanfare and excitement.

Home Entertainment bollywood Mirzapur The Movie release, review live updates: Munna Bhaiya's return marks bhaukaal in theatres, huge start predicted
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