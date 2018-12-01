Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh to party with Bollywood stars at their reception tonight. See details

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh have been celebrating their wedding with friends and family and Saturday night will see Bollywood stars partying with the couple. A Mumbai hotel will see the industry’s who’s who meeting the newlywed couple at a wedding reception.

Deepika and Ranveer have earlier hosted a wedding reception in Bengaluru and Mumbai each while the Simmba actor’s sister Ritika also hosted a party for them. While the two receptions were for family members, Sunday night will see Bollywood celebs with the couple.

In a departure from the theme of their wedding – ivory and gold – the invite for Bollywood reception is deep red in colour. Actor Manisha Koirala had shared the invite earlier on social media.

Ranveer and Deepika’s wedding reception invite.

Deepika and Ranveer have worn a range of ensembles by India’s leading designers – while their Anand Karaj ceremony in Italy had them in Sabyasachi Mukherjee’s clothes, Ranveer has chosen Rohit Bal for his two wedding receptions while Deepika wore an elaborate chikankari saree from Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla for her Mumbai reception. With today’s theme being black tie, speculation suggests that Deepika will be seen in a gown today while Ranveer may wear a tuxedo.

On the guest list are Bollywood’s leading celebs including Shah Rukh Khan, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Amitabh Bachchan, Farah Khan, Rohit Shetty, Karan Johar, Alia Bhatt, Akshay Kumar and many more. According to sources, over 800 people are expected to attend the reception including actors, directors, crew members and other people associated with the film industry.

Deepika and Ranveer’s wedding reception takes place just a day ahead of actor Priyanka Chopra’s wedding with American Nick Jonas in Jodhpur’s Umaid Bhawan Palace.

In Italy, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh had a South Indian wedding as per Konkani rituals on November 14, which was followed by a North Indian wedding as per Sindhi traditions on November 15.

First Published: Dec 01, 2018 11:58 IST