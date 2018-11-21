Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh to host wedding reception for Bollywood on Dec 1, Manisha Koirala shares invite

Actors Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh’s wedding festivities are far from over. The newlyweds have invited Bollywood stars to party with them on December 1 for a third wedding reception.

Actor Manisha Koirala shared the invitation on Twitter when someone doubted her tweet saying that she was invited to the reception. Manisha wished the newlyweds on Twitter but said that she will not be able to attend the reception as she is out of town. “What a gorgeous couple!! Wishing you lifelong happiness @RanveerOfficial and @deepikapadukone really sad I am out of town & can’t join in the celebrations but praying for lasting love and togetherness. godbless you both!,” she wrote in her tweet.

“But they had not invited anybody in their wedding...then what r u talking about,” a person asked her. She then shared the invitation card for the reception and wrote in a tweet: “Normally I don’t give explanations.”

🙏🏻 normally I don’t give explanations pic.twitter.com/BIp0z8LFkA — Manisha Koirala (@mkoirala) November 21, 2018

The card is deep red and reads “Celebrations” in a large font. “Dear Manisha, Please join us for a party to celebrate our wedding. Saturday, 1st December 2018. 9.00 PM Onwards. The Grand Hyatt, Mumbai. Dress Code: Black Tie. With All Our Love.”

It was earlier assumed that the two will host a reception for Bollywood in Mumbai on November 28. It now turns out that reception will be for family members and media persons.

Ranveer and Deepika’s Bollywood reception might now clash with the wedding festivities of Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas. The two are rumoured to tie the knot on December 2 in Jodhpur’s Umaid Bhavan, with pre-wedding events kicking in earlier.

Ranveer and Deepika tied the knot in Italy’s Lake Como on November 14 and 15. They arrived back in Mumbai on Sunday, November 17. The couple shared pictures from their wedding, mehendi and haldi ceremonies on Tuesday. They are hosting a reception in Bengaluru on Wednesday for their families.

