New Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas wedding details revealed, see pics of their ‘mithai ka dabba’

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas’ wedding celebrations are reported to begin on November 28, the same day that newlyweds Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh will host a reception in Mumbai. New details about Priyanka and Nick’s wedding have now been revealed.

According to Mid-Day, the couple will tie the knot at Jodhpur’s Umaid Bhawan with ceremonies beginning on November 28 and culminating with a Christian wedding ceremony on December 3. Like Deepika and Ranveer, multiple wedding ceremonies will take place - a Hindu ceremony on December 2 and a Christian ceremony on December 3.

The same report added that Nick is expected to perform a medley of songs at the wedding. Meanwhile, Priyanka’s mother, Madhu Chopra, was recently seen in Jodhpur, overseeing the preparations. A source was quoted in the report as saying, “Though Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, may not make it, many Hollywood names are expected. Since it will be their first brush with an Indian wedding, Priyanka wants to make it special.”

The Sky is Pink team seems to have got a sweet surprise from Priyanka Chopra.

Priyanka and her mother were recently in Paris, where they bought special sweets to give to people on the happy occasion. Her Sky is Pink co-star, Farhan Akhtar, shared pictures of the macarons that Priyanka brought back. The film’s costume designer, Eka Lakhani, shared pictures of the ‘shaadi ke laddoos’ on her Instagram. You can check them out here.

The macarons are from French luxury dessert brand, Maison Laudree, according to NDTV. It is the same brand was rumoured to have catered the engagement bash of Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta. “When shadi ki ladoos come straight from Paris to Chandni Chowk. Thank you PC!” Lakhani wrote.

Priyanka was spotted filming for the Shonali Bose film in Delhi’s Chandni Chowk area. The film also stars Zaira Wasim.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Nov 21, 2018 12:30 IST