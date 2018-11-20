Excited to see Priyanka Chopra as a bride, her wedding with Nick Jonas will be beautiful, says Alia Bhatt

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are reportedly all set to get married in Jodhpur, Rajasthan, on December 2, with wedding festivities kicking in two days earlier. Like the rest of the world, Bollywood is super elated about Priyanka’s big day as well.

Expressing her excitement on the impending wedding, actor Alia Bhatt said she can’t wait to see the Baywatch star as a bride. “I am very happy and excited about the wedding. I am also very eager to see Priyanka in her wedding attire,” Alia told media at the Lux Golden Rose Awards 2018.

Priyanka Chopra at her bridal shower in New York.

Alia was among the few film actors who were part of Priyanka’s engagement party in Mumbai earlier. Alia added, “I have a lot of warmth and love for her. I wish she has a beautiful wedding and I am sure she’ll make a beautiful bride and she should have a beautiful life.”

When asked if she has ever felt that she has reached at the top of her game, Alia said, “I think that would be wrong on my side to think like that because then, it can affect my decisions and I will start taking myself too seriously so, I don’t want to do all that.

“I think that’s what you to say and me to enjoy. I just want to work here and entertain the audience.”

Alia added that she just wants to keep doing her work and entertain the audience. “I have been really fortunate to get lot of love from audience and at the same time lot of support from my directors and the people that I have worked with. In that journey, I have made some great friends and I have done some fun films for my liking so, the only goal is to keep going, keep my focus straight, enjoy the love and be a good person ,” she said.

Alia will be next seen in Zoya Akthar’s Gully Boy along with Ranveer Singh. She is also shooting for Brahmastra and Kalank.

First Published: Nov 20, 2018 10:04 IST