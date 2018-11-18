Priyanka Chopra tells Nick Jonas he’s special, with or without diabetes. Read her message here

On Saturday, American singer and actor Nick Jonas, who will soon to marry Priyanka Chopra, wrote a long post on being diagnosed with diabetes 13 years ago. Wife-to-be, Priyanka commented on his post with words of encouragement. Responding to the post, Priyanka wrote: “Everything about you is special, with or without diabetes.” She also left a kiss emoji.

In his post, Nick explained how 13 years ago, on November 17, he was told that he has type 1 diabetes. Sharing a picture from those days and juxtaposing it with his appearance today, he went on to say how he weighed barely 100 pounds (approximately 45 kgs) then. He explained how leading a healthy life, prioritizing physical health, working out and eating healthy and keeping his blood sugar in check, has helped him turns things around. He also thanked his family for helping him fight the disease.

He wrote: “13 years ago today I was diagnosed with type 1 diabetes. The picture on the left is me a few weeks after my diagnosis. Barely 100 pounds after having lost so much weight from my blood sugar being so high before going to the doctor where I would find out I was diabetic. On the right is me now. Happy and healthy. Prioritizing my physical health, working out and eating healthy and keeping my blood sugar in check. I have full control of my day to day life with this disease, and I’m so grateful to my family and loved ones who have helped me every step of the way. Never let anything hold you back from living your best life. Thank you to all my fans for your kind words and support. Means more than you know. Love you all.”

Meanwhile, Priyanka’s mother, Dr Madhu Chopra, reached Jodhpur on Friday to oversee the preparations for the upcoming wedding in the city’s Umaid Bhawan. Speaking to the press, she told PTI: “Mera bahut pasandida shehar hai. Saari duniya chhodkar hum yahaan aaye hain. (This city is my favourite. We left aside the whole world to come to this place.)” When asked about the wedding preparations, Madhu said, “Ab shaadi dekh lena. Abhi se kya bataaun. Jab ho jaaye, tab baat karenge (You will see it when it happens. What do I say about it now? We will talk when it happens).”

By October-end, Priyanka was already into the pre-wedding mode and has been having a blast at her many pre-wedding functions. After a much-publicised roka ceremony in August this year in Mumbai, Priyanka’s friends threw a bridal shower for her in New York. That was followed by a bachelorette party with her friends (which included Game of Thrones’ Sophie Turner) in Amsterdam. She also had an informal pyjama party.

In mid-November, Nick also had his bachelor party by the sea, pictures of which he shared on social media.

(With PTI inputs)

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Nov 18, 2018 12:34 IST