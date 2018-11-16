Priyanka Chopra is filming Sky is Pink at Delhi’s Jama Masjid. See picture

Now that Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh’s wedding is over, fans are excited to see actor Priyanka Chopra and her fiance Nick Jonas’ big day. Priyanka took to Instagram to share pictures of ‘Purani Dilli’ and her ‘kinda briefing’ with her Sky is Pink director Shonali Bose, who seemed to be explaining a scene on location.

Priyanka Chopra shared pictures of herself from the sets of Sky Is Pink and captioned, “Cause the sun always shines on me... #onsetshenanigans #hairfordays.” In the picture, Priyanka is posing with a wide smile and sports a peach printed top.

Her co-star Farhan Akhtar posted pictures of early morning views from a terrace and captioned it, “Morning view #PuraaniDilli #TheSkyisPink #bts #jamamasjid.” The view is of Jama Masjid on a winter morning. He also posted Instagram stories, which featured people who were watching the shoot of the film.

While she’s hard at work, Priyanka’s mother is in Jodhpur, reportedly taking care of some last-minute wedding arrangements. She was caught by photographers and was questioned by them about her presence in the city to. When asked for details about the wedding, she said, “Why don’t you wait and see the wedding. We will talk about the wedding then.”

Before arriving in Delhi, Priyanka visited Amsterdam with her friends and cousin Parineeti Chopra for a bachelorette party. She had a gala time and posted about it on her social media as well.

The Sky Is Pink is produced by Roy Kapur Films and will also star Zaira Wasim in a pivotal role as well. Shonali Bose was appreciated by critics for her previous film, Margarita with a Straw, starring Kalki Koechlin in the lead role.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Nov 16, 2018 16:37 IST