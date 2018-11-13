Nick Jonas says he’s Insta-stalking Priyanka Chopra as new wedding details emerge

Nick Jonas has confessed to stalking soon-to-be-wife Priyanka Chopra on Instagram, with a message that will warm the Quantico star’s heart. “I am fully stalking you,” he wrote on one photo of Priyanka from her bachelorette weekend, adding, “You are so beautiful.” The two will reportedly get married on December 2 in two separate Hindu and Christian wedding ceremonies, set to take place at the royal Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur. Here are all the details from Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas wedding.

Priyanka’s maid of honour

According to a report in The Sun, Priyanka has already chosen Mubina Rattonsey as her maid of honour. Mubina is a film producer and the two have long been close friends. Mubina was also a part of Priyanka’s bridal shower.

Priyanka and Nick’s wedding outfits

The report also states that the groom has chosen ivory as the colour of his wedding outfit while Priyanka will wear a red ensemble. Since the two had worn Ralph Lauren during their first public appearance together at the Met Gala in 2017, the bride has chosen the same brand’s outfits for her bridesmaids. The report also hints at a fun-filled mehendi ceremony to be held in the last week of November.

Priyanka, Nick to perform at their sangeet

A source had earlier told Pinkvilla, “Nick will be performing with his troupe at the sangeet. It is tentatively a 45-minute performance in which he will be singing some love songs for Priyanka. The event organisers have already been told about this special act that will be a part of their sangeet.” The former Miss World is also said to have chosen a few of her popular dance numbers to perform at the sangeet.

While Priyanka got the world talking about her back to back three pre-wedding celebrations including a bridal shower in New York, Nick recently threw a bachelors bash for his friends on a yacht. Just like his fiancé, the groom-to-be also chose white for the bash and even sported the sailor’s cap. The pictures of the two partying in the run-up to their wedding not just caught the attention of their fans but drew each other’s interest as well. The two are often seen dropping romantic comments on their partner’s Instagram pictures.

Priyanka, Nick’s wedding pics sold for record amount

A Filmfare report says that the rights to the couple’s wedding pictures have been sold for $2.5 million to an international magazine. The magazine’s name has not been disclosed.

First Published: Nov 13, 2018 15:12 IST