Goa BJP MLA Jennifer Monserrate passes away after prolonged illness

Sitting Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA and former minister Jennifer Monserrate passed away on Sunday after a prolonged illness, her family said. She was 56. Born on March 24, 1970, Jennifer Monserrate entered electoral politics in 2012. (Image sshared on X by visrane)

Monserrate, who was the wife of revenue minister Atanasio “Babush” Monserrate was first elected on a Congress ticket in the Taleigao assembly constituency on the outskirts of the state capital Panaji alongside her husband who stood from the neighbouring Santa Cruz constituency.

The couple moved to the BJP in 2019 as part of a group of ten Congress legislators who made the switch and she was inducted in the cabinet as Minister for IT and Revenue shortly after.

“Deeply pained by the sad demise of Smt. Jennifer Monserrate ji, MLA of Taleigao and former Cabinet Minister. As the first woman MLA of Taleigao and a three-term legislator, she served the people of her constituency and Goa with dedication and compassion. My heartfelt condolences to the family, and her countless well-wishers in this hour of grief. May her soul rest in eternal peace,” Goa chief minister Pramod Sawant said in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

The ruling BJP also offered the family condolences.

“She served the people of Taleigao with dedication, compassion, and commitment. Our thoughts and prayers are with her family, friends, and loved ones during this difficult time. May her soul rest in eternal peace,” the party said in a statement.

Monserrate, who was ailing for some time, had withdrawn from public life over the last few months as she prioritised her health.

She is succeeded by her husband and revenue minister Atanasio Monserrate and son Rohit Monserrate who is the mayor of Panjim.