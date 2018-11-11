Nick Jonas has his own bachelor party, ahead of wedding with Priyanka Chopra. See pics

It is officially wedding season in Bollywood. Even as we prepare to witness the destination wedding of Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh on November 14 and 15, another couple is preparing for their nuptials. We are talking of Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas’ wedding in December. And talking of pre-wedding functions, we have all seen just how much fun Priyanka has been having with her girl gang. Now, Nick had put up some pictures from his own bachelor party and he looks elated.

Posting a picture, in which he can be seen in a sailor’s outfit, he wrote: “Bachelor party weekend is officially underway people ???? @elit_vodka #distinguishedbytaste #lightupthenight #topshelfspirits #makeitelit.” With a drink in hand, as he lies on the deck with the blue ocean behind him, it’s clear he is having a great time.

He posted another picture, this time from the evening hours, in which he is dressed in formals, and wrote: “Keep it classy.” Looking away from the camera, he has a cigar in hand.

A day before his bachelor party, Nick had posted another picture, but this one was about his gift for his groomsmen. Looks like Nick has decided to gift scooters of the Lime brand to his boy gang. He captioned: “I was searching for a fun way for my groomsmen to be mobile and ready to roll - so I called up my friends at @Limebike for some hel... #groomsmengift #CitrusGotReal.” Written on them are the names of his brothers--Frankie, Joe and Kevin--and Priyanka’s younger brother, Siddharth.

Priyanka, of course, has been on a roller coaster ride with her girl squad. It all started with her bridal shower in New York towards the end of October, which was followed by a bachelorette party in Amsterdam and then a pyajama party, too.

While neither has confirmed the location of their wedding, speculations are rife that the couple will get married at the impressive Mehrangarh Fort in Jodhpur on December 2.

First Published: Nov 11, 2018 10:43 IST