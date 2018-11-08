Bride-to-be Priyanka Chopra returns home to celebrate Diwali with family. See pics

Actor-producer Priyanka Chopra has been partying like there’s no tomorrow ever since she kick-started her pre-wedding celebrations. After a high-profile bridal shower in New York, followed by a bachelorette and a pyjama party in Amsterdam, the desi girl came home to celebrate Diwali with her family. The actor was spotted with cousin sister Parineeti Chopra upon her return. The diva shared a few pictures from her Diwali festivities along with mother Madhu Chopra and brother Siddharth Chopra. Wishing everyone on the occasion, the ‘Quantico’ girl wrote on her social media account, “Happy Diwali. So happy to be home to celebrate with my loved ones. I wish for the world to be bestowed with love, light and happiness.”

Priyanka Chopra celebrated Diwali with her mother and brother in Mumbai. (Facebook)

Looking lovely in a traditional yellow ensemble complete with bangles and a bindi, the former Miss World proved yet again she can rock any outfit. She was joined in by her mom in a pink embroidered sari and brother in a simple white kurta. The family kept their Diwali celebrations an intimate affair even as the former Miss World is set to tie the knot with her musician fiancé Nick Jonas on December 2 in Jodhpur.

Priyanka and Nick will get married in a grand wedding ceremony which will also include a fun-filled sangeet ceremony. While the actor is reportedly set to perform on a few of her hit dance numbers, the groom-to-be is said to be prepping to perform a medley of his hit numbers at the event. Nick had proposed to Priyanka on her birthday in London and had shut down Tiffany to choose the perfect ring for the lady. The two then took part in a traditional roka ceremony held at her residence in Mumbai in August. While Nick’s parents had flown to India for the roka, Priyanka’s mom had flown to New York for her bridal shower. Parineeti recently teased Nick on Instagram asking him to pay $5 million as a shoe-hiding fee as part of a marriage ritual.

First Published: Nov 08, 2018 12:46 IST