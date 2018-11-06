Parineeti Chopra demands $5 million from Nick Jonas as shoe-hiding fee. See pic

Parineeti Chopra is seeing a money-making opportunity and it would be foolish to not take advantage of it. The actor will soon attend the highly-anticipated wedding of her actor cousin Priyanka Chopra and her singer fiance Nick Jonas, and she is already making plans on how to make a tonne of money off it. She is demanding a hefty $5 million as the ‘shoe-hiding fee’ from her future brother-in-law.

She shared a picture of herself and Priyanka from the latter’s bachelorette party in Amsterdam on Tuesday. In the picture, Priyanka and Parineeti are seen laughing while clinging on to each other. Priyanka is wearing a shimmery white dress while Parineeti is seen in a red and black plaid dress and black boots.

Groom-to-be Nick left a comment on the picture, praising his fiance, “Wow she is so beautiful. Any chance you could introduce me?” Parineeti agreed but demanded something in return: “She is very hard to get! But I can try for you, if you agree to pay the 5 million dollar shoe hiding fee!”

Parineeti has previously called Nick the perfect man for her cousin. “I am promoting my film at the wrong time as I am being constantly asked about them (laughs). But, I am very excited. Just day before yesterday I was sitting with Nick when he was here. We were sitting at home and chilling and I was just telling him how eight months ago, his life was totally different. No one would’ve thought that they were going to be engaged to be married. And he was also like this was totally bizarre and unreal. But, I always wondered who Mimi didi (Priyanka) was going to marry. I always thought who that guy would be. And when you meet Nick, it is kind of reassuring that she has found her one, the man who is right for her. He is funny, calm, normal, simple and he loves her. She adores him and they’re very much in love. They look wonderful together. I don’t think there could have been a better person for her,” she had said.

Parineeti said she, too, did not know that they were planning to get engaged. “I remember that day (when they got engaged). I had two missed calls from mimi didi in the middle of the night and when I woke up pretty early around 6 am, I knew that something was happening. But, honestly, I never thought it would be an engagement. So when Nick and she were on Facetime and as soon as she showed me the ring I was like ‘Oh, my God’. I was shocked. But I was also glad that they made it official.”

Priyanka and Nick will reportedly tie the knot on December 2 in Jodhpur’s Mehrangarh Fort. They were recently in Rajasthan where they were scouting for the perfect location for their wedding.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Nov 06, 2018 15:39 IST