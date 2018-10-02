Nick Jonas shields Priyanka Chopra from frenzy as couple visit Jodhpur’s Mehrangarh Fort

Actor Priyanka Chopra and her American singer fiance Nick Jonas arrived in the blue city of Jodhpur, Rajasthan on Tuesday afternoon. The lovebirds were seen holding hands at the airport as they waddled through a sea of fans and photographers.

Priyanka and Nick left for the city in the morning when they were spotted at the Mumbai airport. She was seen in a white T-shirt and flared blue pants with white pointy-toe heels. Nick was seen in his usual grey polo shirt, a blue cap and a fanny pack.

The couple was later seen at the famous Mehrangarh Fort. Rumours suggest that the two are location scouting for their upcoming wedding. Could they be looking for a grand royal experience? Check out their pictures:

Priyanka Chopra and American singer Nick Jonas leave from Jodhpur airport, Tuesday. (PTI)

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas received a warm welcome at the Jodhpur airport. (Instagram)

Nick arrived in Mumbai on Saturday to spend more time with his fiancee. He was then seen at a celebrity football match with Ishaan Khattar, Mahendra Singh Dhoni, Kunal Kemmu and other. In her Instagram story, Priyanka posted a picture of Nick playing a football match, while she was seen cheering in the background. Priyanka had also posted a number of pictures, one of which showed the couple having a conversation before the match. The post was captioned “Bae in Bombae!!”

After keeping fans and media guessing for the longest time, Priyanka and Nick confirmed their engagement in August with a ‘roka’ ceremony, followed by a private party in Mumbai. Nick also celebrated his 26th birthday with his lady love and friends and family at a baseball match. The newly-engaged couple also went on a short trip to Mexico for a day of sightseeing and dining in the seaside town of Cabo San Lucas, before leaving for Guadalajara.

Priyanka is currently working on her first Hindi film in three years, The Sky Is Pink. Directed by Shonali Bose, the movie is based on the life of Aisha Chaudhary, who became a motivational speaker after being diagnosed with an immune deficiency order at the age of 13. It is produced by Siddharth Roy Kapur under his home banner named Roy Kapur Films. The release date for the film is yet to be announced.

First Published: Oct 02, 2018 15:40 IST