Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas off to Jodhpur. It is about their wedding venue? See pics

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas have a way of making headlines, the recent being about some major development in the offing with regard to their wedding plans, according to Us Weekly. Meanwhile, after Nick was spotted at Mumbai playing football with other Bollywood and cricket celebs, the duo are off to Jodhpur in Rajasthan.

Pictures of Priyanka and Nick leaving for the blue city are online. Priyanka can be seen wearing a white t-shirt with white and blue striped pants, teamed with white heels. While her hair is done casually in a bun, her fancy white-rimmed sun glasses are instantly noticeable. A partially visible Nick is wearing a black cap with a pair of sun glasses.

The latest from the celebrity couple is that something big is to be expected concerning their wedding. According to a report in Us Weekly, an east-meets-west wedding is coming soon, “The wedding is coming soon and they really want to blend wedding traditions from both of their cultures that are important to them. Priyanka is having a really good time planning the wedding because it’s a mix of Indian and American styles and customs, which she knows so much about.”

Could the Jodhpur visit have anything to do with the wedding venue? We don’t know yet.

Nick landed in Mumbai on Saturday to be with his ladylove. Priyanka has been stationed in Mumbai for a while now, shooting for her upcoming film with director Shonali Bose called The Sky Is Pink, where she co-stars Farhan Akhtar and Dangal girl Zaira Kazmi.

On Sunday, Nick participated in a celebrity football match which also saw Kunal Kemmu, Ishaan Khatter, Aditya Roy Kapur, Dino Morea and cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni in action. Priyanka, who was present through the match, lovingly posted pictures from the match.

Sharing them, she wrote: “Bae in Bombae!! #friends #mumbai #football @nickjonas.”

Priyanka’s cousin, Parineeti speaking to Filmfare magazine, has shared her experience of how she got to know about the seriousness of their relationship. She had said: “I met him. There were only eight to ten of us that night. I was the only one from the family, rest were Priyanka’s friends. We chilled all night with him. Of course I couldn’t be like, ‘Hi I’m your fan’. But he was chivalrous and took good care of all of us. I could see they were extremely serious about each other. I’m so happy for them.”

First Published: Oct 02, 2018 11:49 IST