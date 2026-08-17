Who is Jordyn Woods? 5 things to know about Karl-Anthony Towns' wife

New York Knicks star Karl-Anthony Towns married Jordyn Woods in a star-studded black-tie wedding in Malibu, California, on Sunday. The guest list included Woods’ longtime friend Kylie Jenner, along with Timothée Chalamet, Justin and Hailey Bieber, Jada Pinkett Smith, Michael B. Jordan, Ben Stiller and several Knicks teammates. US basketball player Karl-Anthony Towns and US model and socialite Jordyn Woods attend the 2026 ESPY Awards at the David H. Koch Theater at Lincoln Center in New York. (AFP)

Who is Jordyn Woods? Here are five things to know about her 1. She grew up around Hollywood Jordyn Woods was born in Los Angeles on September 23, 1997. Her father, John Woods, was a television sound engineer who worked on The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, while her mother, Elizabeth Woods, is a talent and brand manager.

Through her father’s work, the Woods family became close to Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith. Woods has described the couple as family and has referred to them as her uncle and aunt.

2. She built a career as a model Woods began modeling professionally as a teenager and signed with Wilhelmina Models in 2015 after an agent discovered her on Instagram.

She made her runway debut in a Lane Bryant and Christian Siriano show in 2016 and later walked in New York Fashion Week. Woods became known for promoting body positivity and greater size inclusivity in fashion.

She also launched SECNDNTURE, a size-inclusive activewear brand, in 2018.

3. She was once Kylie Jenner’s best friend Woods became widely known through her close friendship with Kylie Jenner. The two were longtime friends and roommates, and Woods appeared on the 2017 reality series Life of Kylie.

Their friendship became strained in 2019 after Woods was linked to Tristan Thompson, who was dating Khloé Kardashian at the time. The fallout pushed Woods away from the Kardashian-Jenner inner circle.

Woods and Jenner have since reconciled, and Jenner attended Woods’ Malibu wedding to Towns on Sunday.

4. She and Karl-Anthony Towns were friends before dating Woods and Towns began dating in 2020 after being friends for years. Their relationship grew closer after they supported each other through difficult personal experiences.

Towns proposed to Woods on December 24, 2025.

The couple has also been together through major moments in Towns' NBA career, including the Knicks’ recent championship run. Woods frequently supported him from the sidelines during the playoffs.

“That woman is special, man,” Towns said in an interview on the Howard Stern Show earlier this year. “There’s a reason why I’m marrying her. We’ve been engaged since Christmas Eve. We’ve been dating for, what, six years and before that, we were best friends for two and a half years and it kept growing as friends and when my mother was passing, her father had just passed tragically."

“For her to have already experienced that, I trusted her in one of the most impactful moments of my life with her advice and she was right on the money every single time. It is [a rare find] and that’s why I had to put a ring on it, Howard. I couldn’t let her go anywhere else.”