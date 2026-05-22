Fact check: Is Michael B. Jordan dating Khloé Kardashian? Truth behind viral photos

Ht.com can confirm that Michael B Jordan and Khloé Kardashian were not photographed on a date night. The photos are fake. Michael B Jordan is single with no rumors or confirmed links to the Oscar-winning actor. Meanwhile, here are the viral photos shared millions of times:

However, the photos are generated using Artificial Intelligence, as many users have pointed out. They were misleading edits of Jordan's paparazzi photos from a date night with his ex, Lori Harvey, from when they dated between 2020 and 2022.

A slew of photos appearing to show 'Sinners' actor Michael B. Jordan and Khloé Kardashian hand-in-hand on a date night has gone viral on social media. It has sparked rumors about the duo possibly dating.

Michael B Jordan's Next Big Project Michael B Jordan, after his Oscar win in Sinners, is one of the most sought-after Hollywood stars today. Since "BlacKKKlansman," the actor has shown a penchant for critical roles, and that his set to continue with 'Miami Vice '85,' a period drama set for a 2028 release.

Directed by Joseph Kosinski, the film will feature Michael B Jordan as an undercover police officer: Ricardo 'Rico' Tubbs with his partner Sonny Crockett played by Austin Butler.

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Jordan was asked about what made him sign for the film on a 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' appearance. The 39-year-old said playfully: "Miami is an amazing place, you know?"

Khloé Kardashian Under Fire Over Cat's Surgery Khole Kardashian recently faced massive backlash after admitting that he declawed her cats through a surgery that is banned in most places. The entertainer revealed in the recent episode of her 'Khloé In Wonder Land' podcast, adding that she was "really misadvised."

“I was really misadvised about getting my cats declawed. I’ve never owned cats before. I didn’t even know that was a thing,” she said. “I feel really, really terrible that I did go in this direction. I feel like that’s why my cats are miserable and it was at my doing.”

“My cats wear Air Tags. They’re not allowed to even go near the door," she continued. "I’m so afraid if they get out because they have no way to defend themselves. They lost their protection tools. So it makes me sad.”

Declawing surgery for cats, also called onychectomy, is a procedure that removes a cat’s claws by amputating the last bone of each toe.