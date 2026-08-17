Nancy Mace's personal life: Ex-husbands, children as she debuts 9 tattoos on new YouTube show

Speaking to Politico earlier this year, Mace described herself as “totally broken” and said she had PTSD from what she had experienced.

She said the experience gave her “the pain that I need to feel” and helped her “reclaim” her body and identity. The tattoos came during a difficult period in her personal and professional life, including the end of her engagement and the departure of several staffers from her congressional office.

Mace previously revealed that she got nine tattoos in a short period between late 2023 and early 2024.

Rep. Nancy Mace (R-S.C.) has shown off several tattoos on her arms while promoting her new YouTube talk show, “Get Maced,” which covers the news of the day. The 48-year-old outgoing congresswoman went sleeveless while showing off the ink.

Also Read: Did Karoline Leavitt resign over Trump’s ‘decoy plane’ betrayal? What Iran claimed and how the White House responded

Nancy Mace’s personal life Nancy Mace has been married twice and has two children from her second marriage. She is currently single.

First marriage: Mace married Chris Niemiec, a fellow Citadel graduate who later became an Air Force JAG officer, in 1999. They divorced in 2002 and did not have children.

Second marriage: She married software engineer and businessman Curtis Jackson in 2004. They divorced in 2019 after about 15 years of marriage and share two children.

Engagement: Mace was later engaged to software entrepreneur Patrick Bryant from 2022 until late 2023. The engagement ended before they married.

Also Read: Trump taken to Walter Reed Hospital today? Fact-checking viral claim

Nancy Mace’s children Mace has two children with Jackson: a son, Miles, and a daughter, Ellison, who is also known as Elli.

The two have largely stayed out of the public spotlight, with Mace generally keeping details about her children private.