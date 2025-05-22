Who is Patrick Bryant? All about Rep. Nancy Mace's ex-fiance as he denies ‘false and outrageous’ rape allegations

Nancy Mace, a Republican representative, has reacted after her former fiancé Patrick Bryant denied rape allegations levelled against him. This comes after Mace shared a still image from a video that she claims her ex recorded without her permission, and in which she says he can be seen “naked silhouette.” Nacy Mace replied to Bryant's statement on X, stating: “If you aren't a rapist, why would you film a rape and why would you be filmed raping another?”(Getty)

In a statement, Bryant, who was Mace's fiancé until 2023, asserted that he “categorically” rejects Mace's “false and outrageous” allegations and that he will do “whatever is necessary and appropriate” to clear his name “at the right time,” Newsweek reported.

Mace replied to Bryant's statement on X, stating: “If you aren't a rapist, why would you film a rape and why would you be filmed raping another?”

She mentioned that “dozens of women filmed, recorded, and stored on your devices for years would like to know why.”

Nancy Mace reveals nude photo in hearing

In an address on the House floor in February, Mace initially accused Bryant, a businessman from the Charleston area, of abusing her physically and filming sex acts with her and others without permission.

In addition, she claimed that Bryant and three other men committed sexual misbehavior and rape, and she blamed South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson for inaction after she sent state officials images and video.

The four people have denied any misconduct. The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) has not elaborated on the specifics of the probe, but they have acknowledged that Bryant is being investigated.

During a hearing on Tuesday, Mace displayed the naked photo of herself, saying: “This naked silhouette is my naked body. I didn't know that I had been filmed. I didn't give my consent.”

Who is Patrick Bryant? Here's what we know about his relationship with Nancy Mace

Formerly the head of the Charleston Metro Chamber of Commerce, Bryant is a Charleston-based businessman and co-founder of the software development company Code/+/Trust.

He attended Columbia, South Carolina's Spring Valley High School before landing an internship with the local NBC affiliate, WIS-TV, where he served as a freelance editor and cameraman while attending the University of South Carolina, as per an Assignment Desk profile of the businessman.

Following graduation and an apprenticeship in software sales, Bryant began his professional journey in software development by founding Go To Team, a supplier of broadcast video services.

From 1999 to 2002, Mace was married to Chris Niemic, an attorney and Air Force Reserve officer. Later in 2004, she married to contractor Curtis Jackson, with whom she shares two kids. But the couple got separated in 2019.

She and Bryant allegedly dated for two years and he proposed to her in May 2022 when she was running for reelection to the House.

After their split in November 2023, Bryant rejected claims that he had been unfaithful.

When their engagement ended, the Daily Mail stated that the pair was arguing over a $1.3 million house in Washington, D.C., in which both parties had equity, and a $3.9 million beachfront home with six bedrooms and a swimming pool