Nancy Mace shares shocking confrontation with ‘unhinged lunatic’ at ‘makeup store’: ‘Want to keep harassing me?’ | Watch

Rep. Nancy Mace (R-SC) has taken to social media to share a shocking video of a foul-mouthed confrontation with a constituent. The person accused Mace of not doing town halls while shopping at a “makeup store” on Saturday, April 19. She accused the man donning daisy dukes of “harassing” her. Nancy Mace shares shocking confrontation with ‘unhinged lunatic’ at ‘makeup store’ (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)(AP)

Mace shared the video with the caption, “Some unhinged lunatic, a man, wearing daisy dukes, at a makeup store, got in my face today. Dems are nuts. So I went off - and I won’t be backing down. I hold the line 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, 365 days a year. Try me.”

What does the video show?

“I asked if you were doing any this year. It was one simple question,” the man said in the footage, as Mace began filming.

“Do you want to keep going? You want to keep harassing me?” Mace shot back. “You could have gone to a dozen town halls last year.”

Mace went on to explain that she already did a town hall this year and had done a dozen last year. She added that she plans to “do plenty more,” telling the man that “you’re always invited.”

“And by the way, I voted for gay marriage twice,” she said.

The man asked Mace what that had to do with him, to which she replied, “It has everything to do with you.”

“There’s no other humane thing you can talk about me than to say, ‘Oh, I support gay marriage.’ That’s the whole deal,” the man said.

Mace replied, “Uh-huh, yeah, because you’re getting in my face about a town hall — you could’ve gone last year.”

The man eventually appeared ready to move on from his question about whether or not Mace would hold another town hall this year.

“Where were you before that or the year before that? Or you know what, because you people on the left are crazy. You’re absolutely f–king crazy,” she added. “And get out of my face.”

“F–k you,” she added.

The man then started to walk out of the aisle away from Mace. He told her she is “going to be voted out so fast this year” and called her a “disgrace to the state.” The man said “F–k you” back to Mace and called her a “nasty b—h,” and refused to give his name on being pressed.

“F–k you,” Mace said as the man walked away. “You couldn’t take me on, baby. Stay the f–k away from me.”

House GOP leadership started urging members to conduct more virtual town halls last month due to what some said was an “organised” effort to protest Republicans during their interactions with constituents, according to the New York Post. Mace was slammed the same month for skipping a town hall organised by the Lowcountry Accountability Alliance.

Mace claimed she skipped the town hall due to safety concerns.

She posted on X, “This is FAKE NEWS. This event is being driven by left-wing extremists and paid agitators with a clear agenda. I WILL NOT be attending. We’re staying away because it’s not safe, and we refuse to be bullied by individuals who are threatening me, my employees, and my family.”

Mace added in the comment section, “Not our townhall; not attending; not going to be bullied by the far-left”.