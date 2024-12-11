Elon Musk warns Republicans who don't align with Trump’s agenda, will make a ‘naughty and nice’ list to monitor actions

Elon Musk has warned Republicans against standing in Donald Trump’s way – or his. During his recent visit to Capitol Hill, Musk, along with Vivek Ramaswamy, issued a warning to Republicans who do not go along with their plans to slash spending as part of the president-elect’s proposed Department of Government Efficiency. Elon Musk warns Republicans who refuse to align with Donald Trump’s agenda (Brandon Bell/Pool via REUTERS)(via REUTERS)

Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene revealed that Musk and Ramaswamy spoke about creating “naughty and nice” lists to monitor Congress members’ actions. “Elon and Vivek talked about having a naughty list and a nice list for members of Congress and senators and how we vote and how we’re spending the American people’s money,” Greene said, as reported by Associated Press.

After Trump’s electoral victory, Musk hinted that he would take a strong stance against Republican lawmakers who refuse to align with Trump’s agenda. He previously responded to a report that he might fund challengers to GOP House members who refuse to support the president-elect’s nominees. “How else? There is no other way,” Musk wrote on X.

Elon Musk ‘could start going after Democrats’

Trump picked Musk and Ramaswamy to lead the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), making them an integral part of his new cabinet. A Trump adviser noted that the X owner had come to enjoy his role on the campaign and had the resources to stay involved. Many pointed out that Musk’s role is still taking shape.

“I think he was really important for this election. Purchasing Twitter, truly making it a free speech platform, I think, was integral to this election, to the win that Donald Trump had,” departing Republican National Committee co-chair Lara Trump, Trump’s daughter-in-law, previously said. “But I don’t know that ultimately he wants to be in politics. I think he considers himself to be someone on the outside.”

Some GOP strategists believe Musk might be able to reinforce Trump’s agenda immediately by using America PAC to pressure key Republicans. He could also begin targeting moderate Democrats in important states by urging them to break with their party on key issues, according to Republican strategist Chris Pack, former communications director for the National Republican Senatorial Committee.

“Instead of using his influence to twist GOP arms when you have majorities in both houses, he could start going after Democrats who vote against Trump’s agenda in states where the election was a referendum for Trump,” said Pack. “Otherwise, if you pressure Republicans with a primary, you can end up with a Republican who can’t win, and then a Democrat in that seat.”