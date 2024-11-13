After Donald Trump announced that Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy will lead the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), Ramaswamy confirmed that he would be withdrawing himself “from consideration for the pending Senate appointment in Ohio.” Trump said that Musk and Ramaswamy will work from outside the government to offer the White House “advice and guidance,” and will partner with the Office of Management and Budget to “drive large scale structural reform, and create an entrepreneurial approach to Government never seen before.” Vivek Ramaswamy provides major update on his ‘consideration for the pending Senate appointment in Ohio’ (REUTERS/Carlos Barria/File Photo/File Photo)(REUTERS)

Ramswamy shared Trump’s announcement on X, originally shared by Musk.

In a post that followed, he wrote, “And yes, this means I’m withdrawing myself from consideration for the pending Senate appointment in Ohio. Whoever Governor DeWine appoints to JD’s seat has some big shoes to fill. I will help them however I can.”

Vivek Ramaswamy previously hinted at running for Governor of Ohio

Ramaswamy previously said in a podcast that he would“consider” running for Governor of Ohio. "This is the number one thing that people across the state will come literally plead with me to do,” he said in a video that surfaced in October.

“Would I consider it? Yes, I would consider it,” he added. “But am I definitively on that path? I’m not definitively on any specific path right now.”

Earlier too, in September, Ramaswamy had hinted at the possibility of running for Ohio governor while hosting a town hall in Springfield, Ohio, while addressing concerns about the migrant crisis. When he was asked if he would consider running for the position, he said, “I’m a little more inclined than I was ten seconds ago.”

Meanwhile, in the recent announcement, Trump praised Musk and Ramaswamy, saying, “Together, these two wonderful Americans will pave the way for my administration to dismantle government bureaucracy, slash excess regulations, cut wasteful expenditures, and restructure federal agencies -- essential to the 'save America' movement.”