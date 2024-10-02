Menu Explore
Vivek Ramaswamy reveals if he would run for Governor of Ohio: ‘This is the number one thing that…’

BySumanti Sen
Oct 02, 2024 12:46 PM IST

Vivek Ramaswamy revealed in a recent podcast whether he would “consider” running for Governor of Ohio.

Vivek Ramaswamy said in a recent podcast that he would “consider” running for Governor of Ohio. "This is the number one thing that people across the state will come literally plead with me to do,” he said in a video doing the rounds on social media.

Vivek Ramaswamy reveals if he would run for Governor of Ohio (Photo by ANGELA WEISS / AFP)(AFP)
Vivek Ramaswamy reveals if he would run for Governor of Ohio (Photo by ANGELA WEISS / AFP)(AFP)

“Would I consider it? Yes, I would consider it,” Ramaswamy added. “But am I definitively on that path? I’m not definitively on any specific path right now.”

In September, the former Republican presidential candidate hinted at the possibility of running for Ohio governor while hosting a town hall in Springfield, Ohio, where he addressed concerns about the migrant crisis. On being asked if he would consider running for governor of Ohio, he humorously responded, “I’m a little more inclined than I was ten seconds ago.”

‘Vivek would make a great governor’

In the comment section of the above video, many expressed their wish to have “strong leaders” like Ramaswamy. “If Ohio wants to be great again, Vivek is their guy. No more half-measures, no more career politicians. He wouldn’t just govern, he’d revolutionize. DO IT, @VivekGRamaswamy!” one user wrote. “We need strong leaders like Vivek. He has Thomas Jefferson like qualities. Brilliant and articulate,” one said, while another commented, “I like him to head the WH Communications team under Trump, and maybe also serve as Press Secretary. Nobody understands the issues nor can communicate them better than Vivek.” “Vivek would make an excellent governor and then maybe even senator. He’s a young guy and has a lot to add to the MAGA movement,” wrote a user.

“Vivek would make a great governor. I really hope he runs in 2026,” one user wrote, while another said, “I believe this might be a great fit for Ohio, but having Vivek in a cabinet position would benefit the entire country. His ideas and approach could bring positive change on a national level.” Another said, “I say go for it, we need more smart people like him in office”.

© 2024 HindustanTimes
