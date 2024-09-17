Ohio sheriff gives hilarious warning to Kamala Harris supporters, says they will have to help illegal immmigrants by…

An Ohio sheriff has warned the public that anyone showing support to Kamala Harris’ campaign could have to house illegal immigrants. Bruce Zuchowski took to social media to issue the sarcastic warning. Ohio sheriff gives hilarious warning to Kamala Harris supporters (Photo by Drew ANGERER / AFP)(AFP)

“When people ask me...What's gonna happen if the Flip - Flopping, Laughing Hyena Wins??” Zuchowski wrote on his personal campaign page.

“I say...write down all the addresses of the people who had her signs in their yards! Sooo...when the Illegal human "Locust" (which she supports!) Need places to live...We'll already have the addresses of the their New families...who supported their arrival!” he added.

Zuchowski has been sheriff in Portage County since 2021, his bio on the department’s website says. He has served in Ohio law enforcement for almost three decades.

‘A dystopian nightmare’

Zuchowski’s post comes at a time when the city of Springfield, Ohio, is facing an influx of tens of thousands of Haitian migrants into the town. Residents have said that the infrastructure does not exist to take care of all of them.

“It’s like living in a dystopian nightmare,” Springfield resident Diana Daniels told Fox & Friends in an interview in the past.

“You hope you wake up and it’s 2019 again, and then you realize it’s 2024, and it’s the same thing over and over again, day after day. It’s hard sometimes to get up in the morning and hear residents that I’ve known for years struggle. This is a paycheck-to-paycheck … kind of town … working class. The citizens that depend on our social services like health care, the Rocking Horse [Community Health Center], going down to the Social Security office for benefits are waiting in line, and they’re not getting the services they need,” Daniels added.

Meanwhile, JD Vance took to social media to claim that people in Springfield have had their “pets abducted and eaten by people who shouldn’t be in this country.” Trump later similarly claimed that Haitian refugees in Springfield are “eating the dogs, the people that came in, they’re eating the cats.”