JD Vance says Democrats ‘need to tone down the rhetoric' about Trump: ‘No one has tried to kill Kamala Harris…’

In the aftermath of the second assassination attempt on Donald Trump, his running mate JD Vance has said that the fact that “no one has tried to kill Kamala Harris” is “pretty strong evidence” that Democrats “need to tone down the rhetoric.” Trump, too, said after the foiled assassination attempt that Joe Biden and Harris’ “rhetoric” is causing him to get attacked. JD Vance says Democrats ‘need to tone down the rhetoric' about Trump (AP Photo/Mike Stewart)(AP)

“I’m not going to say we’re always perfect. I’m not going to say that conservatives always get things exactly right, but you know, the big difference between conservatives and liberals is that we no one has tried to kill Kamala Harris in the last couple of months, and two people now have tried to kill Donald Trump,” Vance said to a crowd at a Faith and Freedom Coalition event.

‘You guys need to cut it out, or you’re going to get somebody hurt’

The stop at Georgia was Vance’s first public appearance after the second assassination attempt on Trump. Vance, at the end of his speech, vowed to do his “part to tone down the rhetoric. He also said that people who are calling for the former president to “be eliminated” need to stop.

“The people tell you that Donald Trump needs to be eliminated. You guys need to cut it out, or you’re going to get somebody hurt,” Vance said, according to New York Post.

Would-be Trump assassin Ryan Wesley Routh was found by the Secret Service, hiding at Trump National Golf Club in West Palm Beach, Florida, with an AK-47, a GoPro camera and other items. At the time, Trump was golfing at the venue. The Secret Service opened fire at him, causing him to flee in a car. He was eventually arrested.

Bodycam footage released by the Martin County Sheriff’s office showed the moment Routh was arrested. He briefly appeared in federal court in West Palm Beach on Monday, September 16, appearing emotionless, NBC News reported.