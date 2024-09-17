Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Sep 17, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

JD Vance says Democrats ‘need to tone down the rhetoric' about Trump: ‘No one has tried to kill Kamala Harris…’

BySumanti Sen
Sep 17, 2024 06:45 PM IST

"You guys need to cut it out, or you’re going to get somebody hurt,” JD Vance said after the second assassination attempt on Donald Trump.

In the aftermath of the second assassination attempt on Donald Trump, his running mate JD Vance has said that the fact that “no one has tried to kill Kamala Harris” is “pretty strong evidence” that Democrats “need to tone down the rhetoric.” Trump, too, said after the foiled assassination attempt that Joe Biden and Harris’ “rhetoric” is causing him to get attacked.

JD Vance says Democrats ‘need to tone down the rhetoric' about Trump (AP Photo/Mike Stewart)(AP)
JD Vance says Democrats ‘need to tone down the rhetoric' about Trump (AP Photo/Mike Stewart)(AP)

“I’m not going to say we’re always perfect. I’m not going to say that conservatives always get things exactly right, but you know, the big difference between conservatives and liberals is that we no one has tried to kill Kamala Harris in the last couple of months, and two people now have tried to kill Donald Trump,” Vance said to a crowd at a Faith and Freedom Coalition event.

‘You guys need to cut it out, or you’re going to get somebody hurt’

The stop at Georgia was Vance’s first public appearance after the second assassination attempt on Trump. Vance, at the end of his speech, vowed to do his “part to tone down the rhetoric. He also said that people who are calling for the former president to “be eliminated” need to stop.

“The people tell you that Donald Trump needs to be eliminated. You guys need to cut it out, or you’re going to get somebody hurt,” Vance said, according to New York Post.

Would-be Trump assassin Ryan Wesley Routh was found by the Secret Service, hiding at Trump National Golf Club in West Palm Beach, Florida, with an AK-47, a GoPro camera and other items. At the time, Trump was golfing at the venue. The Secret Service opened fire at him, causing him to flee in a car. He was eventually arrested.

Bodycam footage released by the Martin County Sheriff’s office showed the moment Routh was arrested. He briefly appeared in federal court in West Palm Beach on Monday, September 16, appearing emotionless, NBC News reported.

Read breaking news, latest...
See more
Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to elections, politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Joe Biden, Kamala Harris, and Donald Trump.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, September 17, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On