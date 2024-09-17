Ryan Routh arrest: Chilling footage shows moment would-be Trump assassin was apprehended|Watch

Bodycam footage released by the Martin County Sheriff’s office has revealed the moment would-be Trump assassin Ryan Wesley Routh was arrested. The 58-year-old was spotted by the Secret Service while hewas hiding at Trump National Golf Club in West Palm Beach, Florida, with an AK-47, a GoPro camera and other items. Donald Trump was golfing at the venue at the time. Ryan Routh arrest: Chilling footage shows moment would-be Trump assassin was apprehended (Martin County Sheriff's Office/Handout via REUTERS)(via REUTERS)

Routh fled in a car after the Secret Service opened fire at him, and was later arrested in a traffic stop on I-95. Cops apprehended him about 36 miles away from the golf course in neighbouring Martin County.

Routh was seen walkingbackwards with his arms and T-shirt above his head seconds before being cuffed on Interstate 95 in West Palm Beach, Florida. “Driver, walk straight back. Keep walking,” a local law enforcement officer can be heard screaming before others ran to cuff Routh.

While being hauled away, Routh, who was wearing sunglasses, appreciated to grin. He was caught about 40 minutes after he fled from the sniper’s nest he had set up along the outskirts of Trump’s golf course, according to authorities.

Routh briefly appeared in federal court in West Palm Beach on Monday, September 16. He appeared emotionless, and wasshackled in a blue jumpsuit, NBC News reported. US Magistrate Judge Ryon McCabe is reportedly presiding over the bench.

Ron DeSantis says state to conduct its own investigation

Meanwhile, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has said that the state will be conducting its own investigation into the apparent assassination attempt against the former president. “The State of Florida will be conducting its own investigation regarding the attempted assassination at Trump International Golf Club,” DeSantis wrote on X.

“The people deserve the truth about the would be assassin and how he was able to get within 500 yards of the former president and current GOP nominee,” he added.