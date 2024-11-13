Donald Trump began naming cabinet members and adding other key positions to his administration since he won the race to the White House. All these team members are expected to have a direct impact on implementing the president-elect’s policies in his second term. Trump cabinet 2.O: Elon Musk to Tom Homan, full list of key appointments so far (REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare/File Photo)(REUTERS)

Trump won the 2024 presidential election in a historic comeback, defying assassination attempts, criminal convictions and a change in political opponent. Very soon, he will become the 47th president of the United States at an inauguration at the US Capitol.

Take a look at the full list of key appointments so far:

Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy to lead the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) - Trump said in a statement that Musk and Ramaswamy will work from outside the government to offer the White House “advice and guidance,” and will partner with the Office of Management and Budget to “drive large scale structural reform, and create an entrepreneurial approach to Government never seen before.” "Together, these two wonderful Americans will pave the way for my administration to dismantle government bureaucracy, slash excess regulations, cut wasteful expenditures, and restructure federal agencies -- essential to the 'save America' movement,” the president-elect added.

John Ratcliffe, director of the CIA: Trump selected former director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe to serve as director of the Central Intelligence Agency. "From exposing fake Russian collusion to be a Clinton campaign operation, to catching the FBI's abuse of Civil Liberties at the FISA Court, John Ratcliffe has always been a warrior for Truth and Honesty with the American Public. When 51 intelligence officials were lying about Hunter Biden's laptop, there was one, John Ratcliffe, telling the truth to the American People," Trump said in a statement.

William McGinley, White House Counsel: McGinley will return to the Trump White House to serve as his White House Counsel. Announcing the news, Trump said McGinley played a "major role" in his election victory as the Republican National Committee’s outside counsel for election integrity. "Bill is a smart and tenacious lawyer who will help me advance our America First agenda while fighting or election integrity and against the weaponization of law enforcement," Trump added.

Mike Huckabee, Ambassador to Israel: Huckabee, the former governor of Arkansas, was picked to be the United States ambassador to Israel. “Mike has been a great public servant, Governor, and Leader in Faith for many years,” Trump said in a statement. “He loves Israel, and the people of Israel, and likewise, the people of Israel love him. Mike will work tirelessly to bring about Peace in the Middle East!”

Pete Hegseth, Secretary of Defense: Trump nominated Fox News personality Pete Hegseth for secretary of defence. Hegseth served in Iraq and Afghanistan, and has been with the cable news giant since 2014. Trump said in a statement, “Pete has spent his entire life as a Warrior for the Troops, and for the Country. Pete is tough, smart and a true believer in America First. With Pete at the helm, America's enemies are on notice - Our Military will be Great Again, and America will Never Back Down…”

Susie Wiles, White House chief of staff: Trump announced that his campaign manager, Susie Wiles, will be named his White House chief of staff. “Susie Wiles just helped me achieve one of the greatest political victories in American history, and was an integral part of both my 2016 and 2020 successful campaigns,” Trump said in a statement obtained by USA TODAY.

Tom Homan, Border Czar: Trump picked former Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) director Tom Homan as his “border czar.” “I’ve known Tom for a long time, and there is nobody better at policing and controlling our Borders,” Trump said. He added that Homan will be in charge of “all Deportation of Illegal Aliens back to their Country of Origin.”

Elise Stefanik, Ambassador to the United Nations: Trump picked Stefanik to be his enforcer as United Nations ambassador. Stefanik, the No. 4 House Republican, served on his ceremonial defence team in 2020 during his first impeachment trial. “I am honored to nominate Chairwoman Elise Stefanik to serve in my Cabinet as U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations. Elise is an incredibly strong, tough, and smart America First fighter,” Trump told New York Post in a statement.

Lee Zeldin, EPA Administrator: Trump selected Lee Zeldin, former New York GOP Rep, to serve as administrator of the Environmental Protection Agency. The 44-year-old served four terms as a Republican congressman repping eastern Long Island. Trump said in a statement that Zeldin will “ensure fair and swift deregulatory decisions that will be enacted in a way to unleash the power of American businesses, while at the same time maintaining the highest environmental standards, including the cleanest air and water on the planet.”

Marco Rubio, Secretary of State: US Senator Marco Rubio is expected to become secretary of state. If Rubio is confirmed, he will be the first Latino to hold the Secretary of State position in the US.

Mike Waltz, National Security Adviser: Trump has picked Republican Representative Mike Waltz to be his national security adviser, two sources told Reuters. A Trump loyalist, Waltz served in the National Guard as a colonel. He is known for having criticised Chinese activity in the Asia-Pacific.

Kristi Noem, Homeland Security secretary: Trump picked South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem to serve as the Department of Homeland Security secretary. “Kristi has been very strong on Border Security. She was the first Governor to send National Guard Soldiers to help Texas fight the Biden Border Crisis, and they were sent a total of eight times,” Trump said in a statement. “She will work closely with ‘Border Czar’ Tom Homan to secure the Border, and will guarantee that our American Homeland is secure from our adversaries.”