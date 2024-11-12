Donald Trump has selected Lee Zeldin, former New York GOP Rep, to serve as administrator of the Environmental Protection Agency. The 44-year-old served four terms as a Republican congressman repping eastern Long Island. He lost the 2022 New York governor’s race to Kathy Hochul. Who is Lee Zeldin? Trump picks former Congressman to lead Environmental Protection Agency (REUTERS/Elizabeth Frantz/File Photo)(REUTERS)

“I am deeply honored to have been asked by President Trump to serve in his Cabinet. As EPA Administrator, we will restore American energy dominance, revitalize our auto industry to bring back American jobs, make the United States the global leader of Artificial Intelligence advancement, and slash the red tape holding back American workers from upward economic mobility,” Zeldin said in a statement to New York Post.

“We will accomplish all this while conserving our environment, protecting access to clean air and water, and keeping the American people healthy. I look forward to contributing to President Trump’s agenda to build a more prosperous future for our nation,” he added.

Trump has also confirmed his decision to nominate Zeldin. “Lee, with a very strong legal background, has been a true fighter for America First policies. He will ensure fair and swift deregulatory decisions that will be enacted in a way to unleash the power of American businesses, while at the same time maintaining the highest environmental standards, including the cleanest air and water on the planet. “He will set new standards on environmental review and maintenance that will allow the United States to grow in a healthy and well-structured way,” the president-elect said in a statement on Truth Social.

Trump added, “I have known Lee Zeldin for a long time, and have watched him handle, brilliantly, some extremely difficult and complex situations. I am very proud to have him in the Trump Administration, where he will quickly prove to be a great contributor!”

The nomination will have to be approved by the Republican-held Senate.

Who is Lee Zeldin?

Zeldin, who earned his law degree from Albany Law School in 2003, served four years in the Army. He was initially a member of the New York state Senate, and later entered Congress as one of the few Jewish Republican office-holders.

Zeldin previously advocated to shield Long Island from potentially harmful dredge waste. He is now set to serve in the Cabinet alongside Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-NY), who Trump picked as his UN ambassador.