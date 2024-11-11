Donald Trump picks Elise Stefanik as US Ambassador to the UN, calls her ‘strong, tough, and smart’

Donald Trump has reportedly offered New York Rep. Elise Stefanik to be his enforcer as United Nations ambassador, and she has accepted it. The Republican, 40, will lead the president-elect’s “America first” and pro-Israel message in Turtle Bay. Donald Trump picks Elise Stefanik as US Ambassador to the UN (Photo by TIMOTHY A. CLARY / AFP)(AFP)

“I am honored to nominate Chairwoman Elise Stefanik to serve in my Cabinet as U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations. Elise is an incredibly strong, tough, and smart America First fighter,” Trump told New York Post in a statement.

Stefanik, the No. 4 House Republican, has remained a close Trump ally. She served on his ceremonial defence team in 2020 during his first impeachment trial for having pressured Ukraine to investigate alleged Biden family corruption.

‘I am truly honored’

Meanwhile, Stefanik confirmed her acceptance of the role and said, “I am truly honored to earn President Trump’s nomination to serve in his Cabinet as U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations. During my conversation with President Trump, I shared how deeply humbled I am to accept his nomination and that I look forward to earning the support of my colleagues in the United States Senate.”

“President Trump’s historic landslide election has given hope to the American people and is a reminder that brighter days are ahead — both at home and abroad,” she added. “America continues to be the beacon of the world, but we expect and must demand that our friends and allies be strong partners in the peace we seek.”

This was one of Trump’s major staffing decisions after he was elected president. He previously announced that his campaign manager, Susie Wiles, will be named his White House chief of staff. “Susie Wiles just helped me achieve one of the greatest political victories in American history, and was an integral part of both my 2016 and 2020 successful campaigns,” Trump said in a statement obtained by USA TODAY.