Elise Stefanik touts Trump's support among women despite gender gap in polls, ‘Trump is doing better among women than…’

With the election drawing nearer, Elise Stefanik touted Donald Trump’s support among women, although there was reportedly an apparent gender gap in polls against Kamala Harris. The House Republican Conference Chair made the comment on being asked about the gender gap. Elise Stefanik touts Trump's support among women despite gender gap in polls (REUTERS/Andrew Kelly, photo by CHIP SOMODEVILLA / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)

‘President Trump’s campaign has strong, intelligent women deployed across the country’

“I think it’s important for viewers to know that President Trump is doing better among women than Kamala Harris is doing among men. There is a significant gender gap, but President Trump is overperforming. Kamala Harris is significantly underperforming,” Stefanik told anchor Shannon Bream on Fox News Sunday.

Bream also went on to ask Stefanik why the Trump campaign has not made peace with Nikki Hakey so that the moderate Republican could campaign for the former president on the trail. “President Trump’s campaign has strong, intelligent women deployed across the country. I’ve been on the campaign trail. Lara Trump is on the campaign trail. Sarah Huckabee Sanders. All of the women are working together to turn out the vote,” Stefanik replied.

“And we are going to earn this support because if you look at President Trump’s record when it comes to women, it was the highest number of women ever in the workforce, the largest wage and salary increase for working women ever, child care was affordable, and we had safety and security — whether it was a secure border or a president that supported our law enforcement,” she added.

Haley has not been on the campaign trail to back Trump, but she did endorse the former president after ending her primary bid. Last week, Republican National Committee Chair Michael Whatley asserted that they would “welcome” her support on the campaign trail.

Meanwhile, Haley has criticised Trump campaign’s messaging to female voters, even warning last week that Republicans “need to look at how they’re talking about women.” “I mean, that this bro romance and this masculinity stuff, I mean, it borders on edgy to the point that it’s going to make women uncomfortable,” Haley reportedly said.